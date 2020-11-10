IPL 2020: Final MI vs DC: Five key Players in Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2020 Final campaign

The five players who have played a crucial role for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 and are expected to deliver in the final.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have once again reached the final of the Indian Premier League. They have had a good season in 2020. Rohit Sharma-led team finished the league stage at the top position on the points table and comfortably made it to the IPL 2020 final by defeating Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Final Preview: Form, Momentum, Big-Match Temperament Makes MI Firm Favourites

Here are the five players who have played a crucial role as of now for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 and are expected to deliver in the final.

Quinton de Kock : With 483 runs in 15 innings, Quinton de Kock is at the fifth spot on the list of batsmen with most runs in IPL 2020. He has smashed four half-centuries till now in IPL 2020. Besides this, he has scored 30 plus in many innings. In the Qualifier 1, he scored 40 off 25 balls, helping Mumbai Indians got off to a good start.

Ishan Kishan : Ishan Kishan has grabbed the number four place on the list of players with most runs. He has scored 483 runs in 12 innings in IPL 2020. He has also hit four half-centuries. In the Qualifier 1, he smashed 55 (not out) in 30 deliveries, contributing to the huge total set by Mumbai Indians.

Suryakumar Yadav : The right-handed batsman has helped MI win a few games in this season of IPL. Suryakumar Yadav has scored 461 runs in 14 innings in IPL 2020, securing the eighth spot in the standings of players with most runs. He has four fifties to his name in IPL 2020. In a league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he powered his team to victory by scoring 79 (not out) off 43 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah : Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the best performing bowlers in IPL 2020. With 27 wickets in 14 matches, he is at the second place on the list of bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2020. In the Qualifier 1, the right-arm fast bowler was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding bowling performance. He picked four wickets in four overs, conceding just 14 runs.

Trent Boult : Trent Boult is also one of the ace bowlers of Mumbai Indians. He, along with Bumrah, has troubled the opposition in many games. Besides, he is at the third spot in the standing of bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2020. He has taken 22 wickets in 14 matches.