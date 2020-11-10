IPL 2020: Final MI vs DC - Here is Why Gautam Gambhir Has Chosen Marcus Stonis as Skipper in his Fantasy XI

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has picked Marcus Stoinis as captain of his fantasy XI for the IPL 2020 final, which will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals

Speaking to cricket.com, he gave his reasons for choosing Stoinis as skipper and Ashwin over Nortje. Gambhir said that Stoinis has started opening the batting line-up and he bowls as well, adding that if Delhi Capitals go with the same playing XI, then the all-rounder will be the third seamer.

I have picked Marcus Stoinis as captain of my fantasy XI for the #IPL2020 final. Among the bowlers, I have gone for @ashwinravi99 over Anrich Nortje. Watch me at https://t.co/Dip9FHRLDC during #IPL2020 as I pick my best FantasyXI for @weRcricket.#DCvMI #GambhirFantasyXI #IPL pic.twitter.com/D3AshgrZ8O — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 9, 2020

He said that what can be better than a player who bowls three or four overs and open the batting. For Ashwin, Gambhir asserted that the spinner bowls with the new ball and can strike early. Besides, the former cricketer said that Ashwin can bowl in the death and middle overs as well.

Stoinis has played exceptionally well in the last two games – Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2. In Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians, although Delhi lost the game, Stoinis impressed with his batting. Putting up a fight, he scored 65 off 46 deliveries. The all-rounder also picked a wicket.

In Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he smashed 38 in 27 balls, opening the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. Stoinis also took three wickets in that match. Delhi Capitals won the game by 17 runs and Stoinis was adjudged player of the match for his performance.

On the other hand, Ashwin has picked 13 wickets in 14 matches. He has bowled 47 overs as of now in the tournament in which he has conceded 363 runs with an economy of 7.72. When seen in comparison to Nortje, Ashwin stands at the 14th spot on the list of bowlers with most wickets in IPL 2020, while the right-arm fast bowler is at the seventh position with 20 wickets in 15 matches.

It will be seen if Gambhir’s chosen players will live up to the expectations in today’s IPL 2020 final.