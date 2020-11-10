IPL 2020: Final MI vs DC: It is the Biggest Thing After a World Cup Final, Says Kieron Pollard

Calling the IPL final the biggest thing after a World Cup final, Kieron Pollard talked about his approach towards the game in a video released by the team.

Calling the IPL final the biggest thing after a World Cup final, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard talked about his approach towards the game in a video released by the team. Ahead of the summit clash with Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final, Mumbai Indians released the video showcasing its records, achievements and might.

“The name of the game is pressure, in a final, so everyone takes that pressure. You want to win, you want to not make a mistake, but at the end of the day, you have to try and take it as a normal game. Just go out there and enjoy yourself, enjoy the atmosphere. Obviously, no crowds now in this final but enjoy the magnitude of it. It’s the IPL final. It’s the biggest thing after a World Cup final,” Pollard said in the clip.

MI brought out a comparative analysis of their side with that of the Capitals, highlighting how they are the superior team in almost all departments. Mentioning about their achievements, MI said that they have already experienced the pressure of being in IPL finals before. They have stepped into finals five times earlier, out of which they claimed victory in four tournaments.

“While our past against Delhi is evenly matched (15-12 overall) before coming into 2020, we’ve established a clear lead on the back of four successive wins over the Capitals including three out of three this season,” the team said.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene also talked about the process the team goes through ahead of such an important match and what he expects his boys to do. Calling it “just another game of cricket”, Jayawardene mentioned that the team is not emphasising on thinking hard to play differently. They will keep executing plans and strategies as the game proceeds.

Jasprit Bumrah’s performance was also lauded in the clip. “What Polly has done with bat in hand, Boom (Bumrah) has done with the ball in the two IPL finals that he has played and won for us,” the team said.

The video ended with the statement, “We can’t wait to script history once again. We believe that the flag of blue and gold will continue to fly higher.”

The stats may or may not intimidate the Delhi Capitals, as they too have some of the top players of the tournament like Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada with them.