Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202018:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

IPL 2020: Final to be Held on November 10; Evening Matches to Start at 7.30 PM IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its all-important Governing Council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has decided to hold the 13th edition of the league from September 19 to November 10.

IANS |August 2, 2020, 8:15 PM IST
IPL 2020 Will Be Played Between September 19 and November 8, Confirms Brijesh Patel

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its all-important Governing Council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has decided to hold the 13th edition of the league from September 19 to November 10. This will include 10 double headers. And the evening matches will start at 7:30 p.m. IST.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that it was decided to take the IPL into another week and that will see the final being played on November 10. The official also said that to ensure that there is enough spacing between games considering the strict protocol that will be in place, 10 double headers have been planned.

"We have decided to go up till November 10 and so the final will be held on a weekday for the first time. Also, to ensure that there is enough gaps between games considering the travelling and the bio secure environment and keeping all these things in mind, we will have 10 double headers this season," the official revealed.

Asked about the starting time, the official said that it will be 7:30 p.m. IST for the evening games.

"We have decided to bring it forward by 30 minutes from the regular time of the IPL which is 8 p.m. for evening games and we will start at 7:30 instead."

ALSO READ: Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates Unhappy as Proposed Women's IPL Dates Clash with WBBL 

Asked if entry of fans were discussed in the meeting, the official said that these things can be taken care of in consultation with the Emirates Cricket Board.

"It would be great to have some fans come in as that would boost the morale of the players for sure. But what needs to be remembered is that the safety of the players is priority. So, these are things we will discuss with the ECB at the right time," the official said.

Franchises have also been asked to start the visa process.

"We have been asked to start our visa process," an official of one of the franchises told IANS.

The BCCI is also optimistic of getting the complete go-ahead from the government in the coming week to move the tournament to UAE.

"The BCCI has received clearance from the Sports Ministry and we are hopeful of a positive response from the other departments quite soon as well," a BCCI official had told IANS on Saturday.

bcciIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020IPL in UAE

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more