IPL 2020: Final to be Held on November 10; Evening Matches to Start at 7.30 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its all-important Governing Council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has decided to hold the 13th edition of the league from September 19 to November 10.
