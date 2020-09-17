CRICKETNEXT

IPL 2020: Finally There is Something Exciting to Look Forward To, Says Virender Sehwag

The swashbuckling opener will be part of a cricket show during the IPL alongside a popular cricket show host to provide insights during the tournament while also providing audiences a chance to use their cricketing knowledge to predict different aspects of the match and win many prizes.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag is looking forward to the much-awaited Indian Premier League season, set to begin on September 19, and wished all the teams the best of luck. The swashbuckling opener will be part of a cricket show during the IPL alongside a popular cricket show host to provide insights during the tournament while also providing audiences a chance to use their cricketing knowledge to predict different aspects of the match and win many prizes.

“Cricket is not just a sport, it’s a way of life for me. It will always have a special place in my heart, on the field or off it. The past few months have been tough on everyone, but finally there is something exciting to look forward to with the upcoming season," said Sehwag.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 - Full List of Commentators for Indian Premier League

"I’ve had a longstanding association with cricket, and I enjoy the sport as much as any other fan. I couldn’t be more excited about hosting this interactive show. This year has been unlike anything in the past, for all of us and for the sport. Technology has played an important role in keeping us together through these times. Flipkart Video has combined technology with the burning passion that India shares for cricket, to create an interesting offering like Power Play with Champions. Personally, I miss the thrill of being on the field with the crowds cheering, and a show like this gives me an opportunity to engage with the audience. It also builds a sense of community, especially during this time. I am eager to be back on screen with Samir and I am looking forward to a very promising season of cricket. I wish all the teams the best of luck.”

ALSO READIPL 2020 - Gautam Gambhir Predicts Key Overseas Player in Virat Kohli’s RCB

Power Play with Champions by Flipkart Video launches on the Flipkart app on Friday, 18th September. Users can access the show by clicking on the Video icon at the bottom right of the Flipkart app’s homepage.

