IPL 2020: Finals MI vs DC: Ricky Ponting Has This Important Message for Delhi Capitals Before the Final Against Mumbai Indians

Ricky Ponting has said that it is not an easy thing to make it to the IPL final. He added that some teams have never reached the final

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has said that it is not an easy thing to make it to the IPL final. He added that some teams have never reached the final. Expressing his thoughts on the final during an interview on DCTV, Ponting said players should not try to take these big matches like any other game.

Ponting said he told DC players that they deserved to be in Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad and win that game. He asserted that all DC have done till now is to give themselves a right to play in the final. The head coach said that now the team have to go out and earn the right to win IPL 2020.

He said that they just need to work on their weak points to improve their chances of winning their maiden IPL title. He stated that DC need to work on their powerplay batting and death over bowling.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Final Preview: Form, Momentum, Big-Match Temperament Makes MI Firm Favourites

Talking about Delhi Capitals’ strategy against Mumbai Indians, he said that Trent Boult delivers by picking early wickets. If Delhi can prevent him from doing so, they will get an advantage in the game, Ponting asserted.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - MI Lead DC in Head to Head Record

He added that if only a few things go against Mumbai and Delhi manage to put the opposition under pressure, then the result can turn in favour of his team. Heaping praise on Delhi Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer, Ponting said the results Iyer has achieved as a captain over two years at such a young age are remarkable.

Towards the end of the interview, he said that they will just try to keep things nice and simple in the upcoming match against Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2020 Final Preview | MI vs DC Head to Head Record | MI vs DC Dubai Weather Forecast, Pitch Report

Delhi Capitals finished at the second spot on the IPL 2020 points table in the league stage. They won eight of the 14 games they played. However, they lost to Mumbai Indians by 57 runs in the Qualifier 1. They reached the final after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in the Qualifier 2.