IPL 2020 Finals MI vs DC: This Is How Mumbai Indians Are Preparing Before The Final Against Delhi Capitals

Four-time champions, Mumbai Indians, are gearing up for what is now a fifth shot at the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy and appear extremely confident to take on first-time finalists Delhi Capitals, who they’ve already beaten thrice this season.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have once again made it to the IPL finals. They have reached here after defeating Delhi Capitals, who they are going to take on in the IPL 2020 final, in the Qualifier 1. The Rohit Sharma-led team are getting ready for the big occasion as they are sweating it out in the nets.

MI have posted a video on Instagram in which various players and coaches have expressed their views on the journey to the final and preparations for the big occasion. The caption of the video reads, “It all comes down to this.”

In the video, players can also be seen practising in the nets before the IPL final. Paul Chapman, MI’s strength and conditioning coach, said that they are keeping the same routine and trying to be consistent.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said that players should have butterflies before such a big match, adding that if they don’t have then they should stop playing the game. He stated that he does not think if anyone can survive without having butterflies.

All-rounder Kieron Pollard shared his views on how those who have not played in the big games before could keep themselves cool. He said that to remain relaxed, such players should make a joke, and stay chilled out.

MI fielding coach James Pamment stated that they have been at this stage before. He added that every team has ambitions of reaching the final and preparing for it. Pamment asserted that they have got the added advantage as many of their players have done it many times before.

Mumbai’s ace bowler Trent Boult said that he will be trying to pick early wickets against Delhi Capitals in the final. It is Boult’s first IPL final.

MI have won IPL trophy four times before and they will be trying to lift it for the fifth time. However, it will not be that easy as Delhi Capitals also have some players who have the potential to turn the game in their team’s favour.