IPL 2020: Five arrested in Meerut Hotel for Alleged IPL Betting

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) fever coursing in India, betting and gambling activities have also intensified. While the IPL has migrated to the United Arab Emirates, the illegal activities have stayed behind. ANI reported the arrest of five people involved in betting activities from a Meerut hotel. The hotel manager was among the five arrested for betting during the IPL match. Akhilesh Narayan Singh, SP, Meerut reported that several mobile phones and laptops have been seized from the five arrested people. The investigation is still on, and more details are awaited.

In a similar case, four alleged bettors were arrested from Bengaluru for their involvement in alleged betting and gambling activities. PTI reported that around Rs 4.91 lakh were seized from the accused. The Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru Police, Sandeep Patil, used Twitter to claim that the accused were using online apps for their betting activities.

Betting of all kinds is illegal in India. Public Gambling Act (1867) and The Indian Contract Act (1872) prohibit gambling in public spaces and wagering, respectively. These laws have been in place since the British Raj. Because these laws are so old, they have no provisions for technological advancements made in the last century. It is easier, therefore, to convict people with real-life gambling.

The online apps, most of them registered in foreign countries, can create a legal loophole. According to a Quint report, gambling regulations falls on the states individually. There isn’t a central, one for all rule, for the entirety of the country.

Throughout IPL 2019, hundreds of arrests were made for those accused of betting all across the country. This year, there are still forty days of IPL left as it will end on November 10 in UAE. Despite several laws in place against such illegal activities, people still involve in betting and gambling as a part of fun sports for many.