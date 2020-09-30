- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
IPL 2020: Five Players to Watch Out For As Rajasthan Royals Take on Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be facing each other in the 12th clash of IPL 2020 on September 30. KKR vs RR game will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 30, 2020, 8:33 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 12th match of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. While RR have won both their matches, KKR have won one and lost one.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have battled 21 times in the IPL. Both sides have won ten games each, while one of their fixtures did not produce a result.
Let's take a look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match
Sanju Samson
This wicket-keeper batsman has been on song for the Rajasthan Royals this season, so far he has amassed 159 runs in two matches, at an average of 79.50 and a strike rate of 214.86. He currently lies third in this year's run-scoring chart. He scored back-to-back fifties against Chennai and KXIP and will look to carry on his fine form when RR take on two-time champion KKR.
Steve Smith
The Rajasthan skipper who missed Australia's series against England due to concussion has scored back-to-back in the IPL so far. He has 119 runs from two matches and as an opener has provided a good platform to his team to build the innings on.
Rahul Tewatia
This left-handed batsman was the star of the Rajasthan Royals team after his sensational innings helped the men in pink complete the Indian Premier League’s highest-ever run chase against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. He made 53 off 31 balls. He is also Rajasthan Royals' highest wicket-taker this season with 3 scalps.
Andre Russell
Andre Russell, in short, is the most destructive batsman in the history of the IPL. On his day, he can single-handedly win the match for his team. However, so far he has been ineffective for the two-time champions. Overall, he has scored 1411 runs in the IPL in 66 matches at an average of 32.81. He holds the record of the maximum number (15) of 200-plus strike rate innings (min. runs 30) for KKR.
Shubman Gill
21-year-old Shubman Gill will be one of the batsmen to watch out for in the KKR unit. The stylish right-handed batsman played a match-winning knock in the last match against SunRisers Hyderabad. Up against a destructive batting line-up, Gill can provide KKR with the much-needed composure and can lay the foundation for the side.
