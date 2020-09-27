- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatMatch Ended142/4(20.0) RR 7.1
SRH
KKR145/3(20.0) RR 7.1
Kolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriMatch Ended175/3(20.0) RR 8.75
DC
CSK131/7(20.0) RR 8.75
Delhi beat Chennai by 44 runs
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunUp Next
RR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Five Players to Watch Out for in RR-KXIP Clash
Rajasthan Royals and Kingx XI Punjab have had a good time in the tournament so far and are in the top half of the points table at the moment. The reason for their success has been their entire team contributing in the match, and once these teams face off on Sunday, same will be expected from them.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 27, 2020, 8:17 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab have had a good time in the tournament so far and are in the top half of the points table at the moment. The reason for their success has been their entire team contributing in the match, and once these teams face off on Sunday, same will be expected from them.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Cricketnext takes a look at the players who hold key in the upcoming encounter:
KL Rahul
Punjab skipper KL Rahul is in sublime form and hit a majestic ton against RCB in the last match. He took the bowlers to the cleaners and smashed 132 from just 69 balls. Once again, something similar will be expected from him. Apart from that, he has impressed with his captaincy and work behind the wickets. Gautam Gambhir has already called him best IPL player.
Jos Buttler
Rajasthan will be pumped up with the availability of Buttler, and he is an automatic selection in the playing XI. He had excellent previous two seasons with the Royals, and would look to continue his form. Suddenly with his presence, RR look like a formidable team. Last year he played eight matches and scored 311 runs.
Jofra Archer
The England pacer has been excellent so far in this season, and has got some wickets too. Though it has only been one match for them, but Archer has been a proven performer for the Royals over the years. Once again the onus will be on him to get wickets upfront.
IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir Names Indian Batsman as No.1 Player in IPL
Mohammed Shami
Shami, by far has been the best bowler in the tournament. He has troubled batsmen with pace and bounce, and is looking hungry for wickets. It will be exciting to see how he fares against Sanju Samson, who has been in tremendous form in the IPL.
Sanju Samson
This wicket-keeper batsman has been doing his best for the last few years to cement his place in the Indian side. But this year looks like Samson's season and he has started with a brilliant fifty. If he can back it up with similar performances, he will certainly make the cut.
Recent Matches
-
SRH vs KKR, IPL, 2020, Match 826 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
DC vs CSK, IPL, 2020, Match 725 Sep, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Chennai by 44 runs
-
KXIP vs RCB, IPL, 2020, Match 624 Sep, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Bangalore by 97 runs
-
MI vs KKR, IPL, 2020, Match 523 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Kolkata by 49 runs
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 2020, Match 422 Sep, 2020 SharjahRajasthan beat Chennai by 16 runs
All Recent Matches