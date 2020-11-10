IPL 2020: Five Uncapped Players To Impress This Season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has seen some great performances by players who have not yet represented their national teams. From Ishan Kishan to Rahul Tewatia, from Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy, from Suryakumar Yadav to T Natarajan - there have been some outstanding individual performances in the tournament. We look at the performances of 5 such players who have stood out in the tournament.

1. Ishan Kishan (Mumbai Indians)

2020 has been a breakthrough year for the 22 year old left-hander from Patna, Bihar. Kishan is the joint-highest scorer for Mumbai Indians (MI) and amongst the top 5 overall this season and has finally entered the league of the 'Big Boys'. Kishan has aggregated a whopping 483 runs in 12 innings at an average of 53.66 and strike rate of 144.17 in the tournament. His ability to score big and at a high rate has stood out as has his six-hitting prowess - no one has hit more sixes than Kishan's 29 in IPL 2020. Kishan's best innings was his first one of the season when, coming in at 16 for 2, he blasted 99 off just 58 deliveries against RCB in Dubai. He also scored an unbeaten 72 off just 47 deliveries against the Capitals in Dubai before recording an unbeaten 55 off just 30 deliveries against the same opposition at the same venue in the Qualifier 1. Kishan has been flexible excelling at number 4 and as an opener and also been remarkably consistent in the tournament with a Failure Rate of just 16.67%.

2. Devdutt Padikkal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

It is not often that any one, leave alone an uncapped batsman, outscores both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in a season for RCB. That is what the young 20 year old from Kerala, Devdutt Padikkal has managed to achieve in IPL 2020! The left-hander was solid at the top of the order for RCB throughout the season and played the role of the anchor - it was because of his consistency (failed in just 5 of the 15 matches) that RCB had a great start to the tournament giving MI and DC a run for their money. Padikkal aggregated a total of 473 runs in 15 matches - these included 5 fifties. His finest knock - 74 off 45 deliveries - came in a losing cause against MI in Abu Dhabi.

3. Rahul Tewatia (Rajasthan Royals)

Rahul Tewatia was the best all-rounder in the initial half of the tournament and played a stellar role with the bat and ball in RR's early success in IPL 2020. He got the wickets of Watson, Curran and Gaikwad against CSK before smashing a match-winning 53 off just 31 deliveries (including 7 sixes) in a 224-run chase against the Kings XI. Tewatia gave a Player of the Match Performance against SRH in Dubai when he combined with Riyan Parag and took RR to an improbable win chasing more than 10 an over in the last 8 overs. Overall, he aggregated 255 runs in 11 innings at an average of 42.5 and strike rate of 139.34. He was also RR's joint second-highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets at a very impressive economy rate of just 7.08.

4. Varun Chakravarthy (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Architect turned cricketer, Varun Chakravarthy, with an experience of just one first-class and T20 match and 9 List A matches (prior to the start of the tournament), was KKR's bowler of the season, and by some distance. Not only was he their highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 13 matches but also their most restrictive bowler with an exceptional economy rate of 6.84! Chakravarthy produced the best bowling figures of the season - 5-20 in 4 overs against the Capitals in Abu Dhabi.

5. Thangarasu Natarajan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

T Natarajan was a revelation with his left-arm seam this season for SRH. He was the best bowler in the death overs in IPL 2020 and bowled double the number of yorkers as any other pace bowler in the tournament! Overall, he picked 16 wickets for SRH (second-highest, after Rashid Khan) at an economy rate of 8.02 - which was quite outstanding given that he bowled a large percentage of his overs at the death.