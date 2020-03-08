Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Final, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 08 March, 2020

1ST INN

Australia Women *

38/0 (4.2)

Australia Women
v/s
India Women
India Women

Toss won by Australia Women (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: AFG VS IRE

upcoming
AFG AFG
IRE IRE

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:00 IST

1st T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202014:30 IST

2nd T20I: ESP VS GER

upcoming
ESP ESP
GER GER

Greater Noida

08 Mar, 202018:30 IST

1st T20I: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Mirpur

09 Mar, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: Flower, Rhodes, Jaffer in Kumble's Star-studded KXIP Support Staff

With the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just around the corner, Kings XI Punjab announced their support staff team for the 13th edition of the tournament on Saturday. The backbone of the playing XI -- the support staff for this season comprise sports professionals who are at the forefront of their respective fields.

IANS |March 8, 2020, 11:14 AM IST
IPL 2020: Flower, Rhodes, Jaffer in Kumble's Star-studded KXIP Support Staff

Mohali: With the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just around the corner, Kings XI Punjab announced their support staff team for the 13th edition of the tournament on Saturday. The backbone of the playing XI -- the support staff for this season comprise sports professionals who are at the forefront of their respective fields.

At the helm is former Indian captain Anil Kumble who will serve as head coach and director of cricket operations of Kings XI Punjab. He has garnered much praise and admiration as both player and coach over the years and is sure to shake things up for the team along with Assistant Coach Andrew Flower, the former Zimbabwe captain, who was previously the head coach for the England Cricket Team.

"The team we've managed to build is absolutely phenomenal. Each member of our support staff brings in a great deal of experience and insight that will help us reach the goals that we have set for 2020 here at Kings XI Punjab. I'm certain the team will hugely benefit from their collective experience," said Kumble.

Jonty Rhodes who is regarded as one of the greatest fielders of all time will serve as the team's Fielding Coach. Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, who announced his retirement as a player from all forms of cricket today, will be the team's Batting Coach.

The South African cricket coach Charl Langeveldt will bring his experience with the South African and Bangladesh national teams to the IPL as Bowling Coach.

"I am truly excited to come on board as the assistant coach for Kings XI Punjab and look forward to working with Anil Kumble this edition of the IPL. The team looks great and we have a fantastic line up and top-notch support staff and we can't wait to show the world what the Shers are capable of," said Flower.

The fitness of the team will be in the capable hands of Adrian Le Roux who is well versed in the challenges facing players with his stints with the Indian cricket team and other IPL teams.

Andrew Leipus will be the team Physio assisted by Abhijit Kar and masseur Naresh Kumar.

Also on board as Training Assistant and R&D Consultant are Prabhakar B and Sankar Rajgopal respectively. Ashish Tuli will return to the Kings XI family as the Team Analyst for the squad for the 11th consecutive year.

Overseeing and managing the squad for this edition of the IPL as the General Manager of Cricket Operations is Avinaash Vaidhya.

anil kumbleipl 2020KXIP

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

IRE v AFG
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

GER v ESP
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020

GER v ESP
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Mon, 09 Mar, 2020

ZIM v BAN
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more