IPL 2020: Flower, Rhodes, Jaffer in Kumble's Star-studded KXIP Support Staff
With the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just around the corner, Kings XI Punjab announced their support staff team for the 13th edition of the tournament on Saturday. The backbone of the playing XI -- the support staff for this season comprise sports professionals who are at the forefront of their respective fields.
IPL 2020: Flower, Rhodes, Jaffer in Kumble's Star-studded KXIP Support Staff
With the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just around the corner, Kings XI Punjab announced their support staff team for the 13th edition of the tournament on Saturday. The backbone of the playing XI -- the support staff for this season comprise sports professionals who are at the forefront of their respective fields.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020
IRE v AFGGreater Noida
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020
GER v ESPGreater Noida
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 08 Mar, 2020
GER v ESPGreater Noida
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Mon, 09 Mar, 2020
ZIM v BANMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings