- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonMatch Ended149/9(20.0) RR 7.45
KOL
PUN150/2(20.0) RR 7.45
Punjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunMatch Ended195/5(20.0) RR 9.75
MUM
RAJ196/2(20.0) RR 9.75
Rajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Following The Stars, Isuru Udana And Suryakumar Yadav Compete In The Break The Beard Challenge
Joining the raging and viral #BreakTheBeard challenge now are Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana and Mumbai Indians’ batting talisman Suryakumar Yadav.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 27, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
As the Dream11 IPL 2020 heats up with the cash-rich extravaganza reaching its business end, players too are spicing their style quotient. Joining the raging and viral #BreakTheBeard challenge now are Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana and Mumbai Indians’ batting talisman Suryakumar Yadav. Udana sported a clean french beard, while flaunting his sharp jawline. He posted his new look on Instagram. “Here's me bringing a french flavour to the @break_the_beard battleground. @surya_14kumar you up for the challenge? #rcb #breakthebeard #gamefaceon #ipl2020 #beard #newlook,” he captioned the video. His fellow Sri Lankan cricketers Farveez Maharoof and Dimuth Karunarathna highly commended his new look on social media.
Isuru Udana’s post on Instagram:
Meanwhile, Suryakumar added soul to his story. Suave and chic, he is looking quite classy while sporting a soul patch, just as well as he plays. “Here you go @isuru17 Challenge Accepted! Thought I'd put some soul into it, my way. #BreakTheBeard #MI #GameFaceOn #ipl2020 #beard #newlook @break_the_beard,” he captioned his post on Instagram.
Suryakumar Yadav’s post on Instagram:
The #BreakTheBeard challenge has been quite popular on social media. The challenge is to shave your beard and upload short videos on social media, using the hashtag #BreakTheBeard.
Earlier, another RCB star Devdutt Padikkal grabbed attention albeit for his new look. The bright young prospect took the challenge after his team-mate and South Africa super star AB de Villiers dished out his new look earlier. Padikkal took fans by surprise as he displayed his new look on Instagram. “@abdevilliers17 thanks for being an icon on and off field! In awe of that style. Here is something of my own. Let’s see who can match that... @rahultewatia20 , @vijay_41 are you ready? #BreakTheBeard #GameFaceOn #ipl2020 #beard #newlook @break_the_beard,” he captioned the video.
Devdutt Padikkal’s Instagram post:
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led RCB, currently occupying the third position in the points table with 14 points from 11 matches, lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians and table-toppers on October 28th (48) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
