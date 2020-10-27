IPL 2020: Following The Stars, Isuru Udana And Suryakumar Yadav Compete In The Break The Beard Challenge

As the Dream11 IPL 2020 heats up with the cash-rich extravaganza reaching its business end, players too are spicing their style quotient. Joining the raging and viral #BreakTheBeard challenge now are Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana and Mumbai Indians’ batting talisman Suryakumar Yadav. Udana sported a clean french beard, while flaunting his sharp jawline. He posted his new look on Instagram. “Here's me bringing a french flavour to the @break_the_beard battleground. @surya_14kumar you up for the challenge? #rcb #breakthebeard #gamefaceon #ipl2020 #beard #newlook,” he captioned the video. His fellow Sri Lankan cricketers Farveez Maharoof and Dimuth Karunarathna highly commended his new look on social media.

Isuru Udana’s post on Instagram:

Meanwhile, Suryakumar added soul to his story. Suave and chic, he is looking quite classy while sporting a soul patch, just as well as he plays. “Here you go @isuru17 Challenge Accepted! Thought I'd put some soul into it, my way. #BreakTheBeard #MI #GameFaceOn #ipl2020 #beard #newlook @break_the_beard,” he captioned his post on Instagram.

Suryakumar Yadav’s post on Instagram:

The #BreakTheBeard challenge has been quite popular on social media. The challenge is to shave your beard and upload short videos on social media, using the hashtag #BreakTheBeard.

Earlier, another RCB star Devdutt Padikkal grabbed attention albeit for his new look. The bright young prospect took the challenge after his team-mate and South Africa super star AB de Villiers dished out his new look earlier. Padikkal took fans by surprise as he displayed his new look on Instagram. “@abdevilliers17 thanks for being an icon on and off field! In awe of that style. Here is something of my own. Let’s see who can match that... @rahultewatia20 , @vijay_41 are you ready? #BreakTheBeard #GameFaceOn #ipl2020 #beard #newlook @break_the_beard,” he captioned the video.

Devdutt Padikkal’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led RCB, currently occupying the third position in the points table with 14 points from 11 matches, lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians and table-toppers on October 28th (48) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.