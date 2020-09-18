IPL 2020: Former Cricketers Put Their Weight Behind Mumbai Indians for Another Good Year

The Delhi Capitals, who are yet to win the IPL, were the favourites. They featured in five of the experts’ list to make it to the play-offs.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will be looking for a record fifth title in the IPL in UAE this year and former cricketers believe they have the wherewithal.

In repeat of last year’s final, Mumbai begin their title defense against Chennai Super Kings.

Former players like Gautam Gambhir, Ian Bishop, Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra, Ajit Agarkar, Deep Dasgupta and Tom Moody believe Mumbai will have a fantastic year.

All these cricket experts made their predictions by picking their four teams to make it to the playoffs of this year’s IPL in a video for ESPNCricinfo and MI was the only side common in everyone’s list.

With the presence of Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, and Mitchell McClenaghan – they are one of the most balanced sides of the IPL.

The Delhi Capitals, who are yet to win the IPL, were the favourites. They featured in five of the experts’ list to make it to the play-offs.

Former India cricketer Manjrekar picked Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad as his play-off contenders.

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop picked Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals/Rajasthan Royals were the picks of former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

The is the first time the IPL is entirely being played in the UAE - In 2014, the first part of IPL was played in the UAE due to general elections in India. This time the IPL will be played in three venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi - due to the pandemic situation in India.