IPL 2020: Former England Pacer Dominic Cork Picks Two Mumbai Indians Youngsters Who Will Definitely Play for India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 comes to a close with the summit clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Dubai International cricket stadium on Tuesday, November 10. Rohit Sharma led MI will be looking to script history with a record fifth title, while first-time finalists DC, captained by Shreyas Iyer, will aim to push for one last time to script their own by beating a formidable MI to lift their maiden IPL title.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Final Preview: Form, Momentum, Big-Match Temperament Makes MI Firm Favourites

Four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians played some splendid cricket this season to make their way into the finals. MI were spot on with their strategy and game plans as it was evident through teamwork throughout the tournament. The defending champions will be keen to test their strength again to set a record of sorts in the cash-rich tournament.

Speaking to Star Sports, former England paceman Dominic Cork said that he was very impressed with MI’s team principle and the way they carried themselves. Praising MI’s strategy, he said that MI have been able to chalk out the best plan among the various franchises to resource players.

IPL 2020 Final Preview | MI vs DC Head to Head Record | MI vs DC Dubai Weather Forecast, Pitch Report

“When you look at what they have done over a period of time, the template they bring in,” he said. He also elaborated on how MI team are the best as they resource players accordingly in case of contingency and their analytics is the best as well.. He went to add that the team is sorted like a “jigsaw puzzle” and they got every single piece of the puzzle sorted.

The former English speedster was in all praise for MI youngsters Suryakumar Yadav and Rahul Chahar. While Yadav has played well with his bat throughout the tournament, Chahar was impressive with his leg-spin on multiple occasions. He asserted that the duo will definitely play for Team India soon.

MI and DC will square off for the IPL 2020s summit clash at Dubai tonight, as MI will be raring for another win, while DC will aim to win their first title. The last time these two teams met was in the first qualifier of the IPL which MI won comfortably, whereas DC recovered in time to register a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier fixture to enter their maiden IPL final.