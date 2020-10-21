IPL 2020: Former India Cricketer Explains What's Wrong with KKR this Year

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has brought his attention to a gaping loophole in the Kolkata Knight Riders’ setup which has time and again came back to haunt the franchise in UAE this season. Chopra said KKR’s batting line up hasn’t been upto the mark and flattered to deceive. He cited the example of youngsters like Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana who have failed to maintain a good run and kept getting our after getting themselves in.

“David Warner won the toss and opted to field. KKR have a problem that they just cannot get going in their batting. They are trying but it is not happening. Gill plays but plays slowly and then he gets out. Tripathi didn’t score much,” Aakash Chopra said in a video on his Youtube channel.“Nitish Rana played a nice small cameo but he also got out after that. Russell is not scoring, that is a problem. Dinesh Karthik did a good job in his new role as a finisher.”“KKR reached a score that was not that bad a total although not a great one because they finished strongly.”

KKR take on RCB in their next fixture and it needs to be seen whether this time their batting clicks?

Meanwhile KKR take on RCB tonight. Having finally got some momentum going, Kolkata Knight Riders led by Eoin Morgan will be looking to avenge their first leg rout by the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore when the two sides clash in the IPL in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently third on the points table with 12 points, two more than Kolkata Knight Riders at fourth. For both sides, this represents a big chance to consolidate their positions in terms of the top four.

Eoin Morgan turned to Lockie Ferguson against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kiwi responded in style. One expects more of the same against the likes of AB De Villiers, RCB skipper Virat Kohli, and opener Aaron Finch. Morgan will be worried about the fitness of Andre Russell and might give him a breather just before the business end of the tournament.