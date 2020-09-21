IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Overwhelmed with DC-KXIP Super-Over Thriller

This is how former India cricketer-turned-commentator reacted to the thrilling game between DC and KXIP.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which is taking place in the UAE has already placed the viewers on the edge of their seats with a tie and a Super Over in just its second game featuring the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). While Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis stood out for the Capitals, Mayank Agarwal’s heroics couldn’t save the day for KXIP.

In a nail-biting thriller when Kings XI thought they have won the match, Marcus Stoinis picked couple of wickets to push the game into Super Over. It has baffled fans and experts alike with each team’s choice of batsman for the Super Over. While the Capitals’ didn’t need Stoinis’ efforts with the bat again, the decision not to send Agarwal who scored 89 from 60 balls, cost the game for KXIP.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has questioned the KXIP’s decision to not send in-form Agarwal in the middle. They instead chose to send KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Glen Maxwell to bat in the Super Over.

“I have huge questions in mind on what KXIP was doing. The match was in your grasp. Mayank Agarwal played amazingly well but why you didn’t send him to bat in the Super Over,” he said while speaking on his Youtube channel.

Chopra added in his frustration, he was shouting from the commentary box about not sending the only set batsman and disagreed with the team’s options for the Super Over. KXIP’s decision to send KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran and Glen Maxwell over Agarwal was particularly annoying.

“I was shouting from the commentary box to send him, he has scored so many runs and is the only guy in form. You send Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul and after that you send Maxwell,” the 43-year-old added. The decision didn’t go in KXIP’s favour as they couldn’t even play all six balls and lost both their wickets in three balls itself. Taunting them over the same, Aakash Chopra said that the team turned the Super Over into a baby over.

“You made the Super Over as a baby over, you lost 2 wickets in just 3 balls. You have let go of a match that you should have won,” the commentator further said.