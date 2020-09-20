IPL 2020: Former India Hockey Captain Viren Rasquinha 'Shocked' to See 'Unfit' Players During MI vs CSK Opener

Apart from Cricket, the level of fitness or the absence of it was the talking point of the first day of the Indian Premier League.

As the second major T20 league started in the form of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former captain of the Indian hockey team, Viren Raquinha took to Twitter to point out the low level of fitness of some cricketers. He felt that those players may not be able to survive the rigours of any other physical sport.

Viren wrote, “I have never played more than gully cricket but I am pretty shocked to see some players in the #IPL2020 looking so unfit. I can’t think of another physical sport where players at the highest level could cope with these fitness levels.”

With gyms closed since March, , players had their challenges while maintaining fitness and staying shape. The Indian Premier League is the first form of competitive cricket that the Indian players are playing after months hiatus. As expected, some cricketers were seen having a post lockdown waist and that caught the attention.

Couple of healthy waistlines today..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 19, 2020

So true!!! I saw Polard and Dhoni today!!! — ermohitaa (@ermohitaa) September 19, 2020

Professional sportsmen should be self motivated to maintain a level of fitness. Irrespective of whether they are playing or not. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) September 20, 2020

On Saturday, September 19, a 115-run stand for the third wicket between Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis saw Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener at the Shiekh Abu Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chasing 163 to win, CSK got off to a poor start as they lost both openers Shane Watson (4) and Murali Vijay (1) in the first two overs itself. However, Rayudu and Du Plessis' stand ensured CSK could finish the chase with minimal fuss even though a lower-order collapse could have spelled disaster for CSK.

Ravindra Jadeja (10) was dismissed by Krunal Pandya in the 18th over but a cameo from Sam Curran (18 off 6 balls) that featured a four and two sixes steadied the ship.

In the end, Du Plessis finished the chase in the first two balls of the final over by smacking Boult for consecutive boundaries, giving CSK their first win over MI in five matches.

Earlier after a good start, MI managed just 22 runs and lost three wickets in the last three overs to be restricted to 162/9 by CSK.