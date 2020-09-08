IPL 2020: Four-time Champs, Lasith Malinga's Record Wickets and Kieron Pollard's Strike Rate - The Numbers That Define MI

With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) all set to begin in the UAE from the 19th of September, we look at some interesting numbers and records for each of the 8 participating franchises.
We had analyzed the numbers behind CSK in the opening piece.
In this piece we look at some stats which define the performance of the most successful team in IPL history – Mumbai Indians.
4: Number of IPL Titles. MI won the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. It is the most successful IPL team in history. Interestingly, MI seem to follow a pattern of winning the title every alternate year from 2013. They will have to break that trend to lift this year’s trophy! Overall, MI have made it to 5 finals and won 4 of them.
58.29%: Percentage of Matches Won in the IPL. MI is at number 2 on Match-Win percentage. CSK has the highest win percentage in IPL history.
76%: Maximum Win Percentage (min. 10 matches) against a team (vs KKR). MI has dominated its contest against KKR – two-times IPL champions and heavyweights of the tournament – having won 19 of the 25 matches against them.
60.71%: Win Percentage against CSK. MI has also dominated the second-most successful franchise, CSK having won 17 of the 28 matches between the two sides. CSK has the best win percentage, the best record in playoffs and is the most consistent team in IPL history. It is commendable for MI to boast of such a record against both CSK and KKR.
46.42: Lowest Win Percentage against a team (vs SRH)
70.59%: Maximum Win Percentage in a Season (2017). MI won 12 of their 17 matches in 2017 and went on to lift the trophy.
35.71%: Lowest Win Percentage in a Season (2009). MI only won 5 of their 14 matches in 2009.
8/12: Number of Times entered Playoffs. MI have made it to the playoffs in 8 of the 12 editions of the IPL - 2010 to 2015 & 2017 and 2019.
187: Maximum Number of Matches in IPL history. No team has played more Matches in the IPL than MI.
223/6: Highest Total (vs Kings XI in Mumbai in 2017). Despite Kieron Pollard’s blitzkrieg unbeaten 50 off 24 deliveries and Hardik Pandya’s 30 off 13, MI fell short of the 231-run target set by Kings XI in Mumbai in 2017. It is the joint-lowest highest team score by a franchise in IPL history (along with RR).
4/10: Highest Team Totals against DD. 4 of MI’s top 10 team totals in the IPL have come against Delhi Daredevils.
87 All Out: Lowest Total (vs SRH in Mumbai in 2018 & Kings XI in Mohali in 2011)
146: Largest Margin of Victory (vs DD in Delhi in 2017). MI hammered 212 for 3 with fifties from Lendl Simmons and Pollard. A superb all-round display with the ball helped them rout the Daredevils for a paltry 66 handing MI a mammoth 146-run win. It is the largest margin of victory for any franchise in IPL history!
1 Run: Lowest Margin of Victory (vs Warriors in Pune in 2012, RPS in Hyderabad in 2017 & CSK in Hyderabad in 2019)
2: Number of Tied Matches (vs Gujarat Lions in Rajkot in 2017 and SRH in Mumbai in 2019). MI were victorious in both the matches in the one-over eliminator.
5: Number of Times Won Chasing off the Final Delivery. Four of these wins (two each) came in 2011 and 2012.
3728: Maximum Aggregate Runs – Rohit Sharma
148: Maximum Number of Matches – Kieron Pollard
28: Maximum Number of Fifties – Rohit Sharma
39.96: Best Batting Average (min. 500 runs) – Lendl Simmons. Simmons has scored 1079 runs for MI in 29 matches in the IPL. He was MI’s highest run-getter for 2 consecutive seasons in 2014 and 2015. In 2015, he aggregated 540 runs in 13 innings including 6 fifties and was the third-highest scorer of the tournament playing a pivotal role in MI’s title triumph. He was the highest scorer in the final against CSK with a 45-ball 68.
34.83: Best Batting Average (Indian batsman) – Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar scored 2334 runs in 78 matches for MI playing the role of the accumulator as indicated by his strike rate of 119.81.
154.78: Highest Strike Rate – Hardik Pandya. Pandya has a higher strike rate in the IPL for MI than Kieron Pollard (146.77).
4: Number of Hundreds for MI in the IPL. Jayasuriya, Tendulkar, Simmons and Rohit Sharma have scored one hundred each.
114*: Highest Individual Score in a Match – Sanath Jayasuriya (vs CSK in Mumbai in 2008). Jayasuriya slammed 114 in just 48 deliveries smashing 11 sixes in his power-packed innings.
346.15: Highest Strike Rate in a 30-plus Innings – Kieron Pollard (vs DD in Mumbai in 2010). Pollard blasted an unbeaten 45 off just 13 deliveries smashing 5 sixes.
13: Maximum Number of 200-plus Strike Rate innings (min. runs 25) – Kieron Pollard. Two of Pollard’s such innings had a strike rate of 300-plus and 3 between 250 and 300. MI won 9 of these 13 matches (69.23%). Interestingly, Hardik Pandya has produced 10 such innings with MI victorious in 6 of the matches, ie a success percentage of 60%.
4/10: Maximum Number of 200-plus strike rate innings in Fastest 10 for MI – Kieron Pollard
618: Highest Aggregate in a Series – Sachin Tendulkar (2010). Tendulkar was the leading run-getter in the 2010 edition with 618 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 132.61. Remarkably, Tendulkar also has the second-highest aggregate runs for a season for MI – he scored 553 runs in 16 matches in 2011. Thus, for two successive seasons, Tendulkar was the highest run-getter for MI.
170: Maximum Number of Wickets – Lasith Malinga. Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 170 wickets in 122 matches at a strike rate of 16.6 and economy of 7.14.
6.95: Lowest Economy Rate – Harbhajan Singh
6-12: Best Bowling Figures in an Innings – Alzarri Joseph (vs SRH in Hyderabad in 2019). These are the best bowling figures in IPL history!
8: Least Runs Conceded in complete quota of 4 overs – Mitchell Johnson (vs Pune Warriors in Pune in 2013)
58: Maximum Runs Conceded in complete quota of 4 overs – Lasith Malinga (vs Kings XI in Indore in 2017)
7: Most Number of 4-plus Wickets in an Innings – Lasith Malinga
28: Maximum Wickets in a Season – Lasith Malinga (in 2011)
167*: Highest Partnership for MI for any Wicket – Herschelle Gibbs and Rohit Sharma (vs KKR in Kolkata in 2012). Rohit Sharma has featured in 3 of the top 5 partnerships for MI in the IPL.
104: Most Matches as Captain – Rohit Sharma. Only Dhoni (174), Gautam Gambhir (129) and Virat Kohli (110) have captained their franchise/s in more number of matches.
59.62%: Rohit Sharma’s Win Percentage as Captain of MI. Rohit has led MI to victory in 62 (including two tied matches) of the 104 matches he has captained the franchise. It is the best win-percentage for any MI captain and the second-best of all time (min. 30 matches as captain) marginally behind Dhoni (60.11%)
2010: Orange Cap (Maximum Runs in a season) – Sachin Tendulkar
2011: Purple Cap (Maximum Wickets in a season) – Lasith Malinga
AN ALL TIME MI XI:
1) Rohit Sharma (Captain)
2) Sachin Tendulkar
3) Lendl Simmons
4) Ambati Rayudu
5) Kieron Pollard
6) Hardik Pandya
7) Krunal Pandya
8) Harbhajan Singh
9) Mitchell McClenaghan
10) Jasprit Bumrah
11) Lasith Malinga
IPL 2020: Four-time Champs, Lasith Malinga's Record Wickets and Kieron Pollard's Strike Rate - The Numbers That Define MI
With the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to begin in the UAE from September 19, we look at some interesting numbers and records of Mumbai Indians.
