Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

IPL 2020: Franchises Against the Idea of BCCI Sending NCA Physio in UAE

The BCCI has proposed a plan to send NCA physiotherapist Ashish Kaushik, to the UAE, to track the Indian cricketers during the tournament. But IPL franchises are not really keen on the proposal, according to a report in the Times of India.

Cricketnext Staff |August 9, 2020, 9:34 AM IST
IPL 2020: Franchises Against the Idea of BCCI Sending NCA Physio in UAE

The BCCI has proposed a plan to send NCA physiotherapist Ashish Kaushik, to the UAE, to track the Indian cricketers during the tournament. But IPL franchises are not really keen on the proposal, according to a report in the Times of India.

The franchises are of the opinion that no outsider should be allowed to interact with the players physically during the tournament.

This also raises the issue of franchises being skeptical of NCA's handling of players.

“Franchises hire the best physios and trainers from around the world. The NCA guys can interact with players and franchises through video conferencing. There is also a trust deficit between the players and NCA,” say those tracking developments. “Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s hernia went undetected. Kedar Jadhav’s return was rushed. Wriddhiman Saha’s rehabilitation was ‘messed up’. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah had their share of unpleasant experiences at the NCA. Who wants to take chances? The NCA has time and again proved incapable.”

“Coordination will be an issue and we don’t want too many cooks spoiling the broth. Let’s have a proper system in place and follow it to the T,” say franchises.

“Franchises take care of their players throughout the year. The best facilities are being made available in UAE. Franchises have some of the best support staff. Take Delhi Capitals, for example. They brought Patrick Farhart on board as soon as he quit Team India. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Kamlesh Jain, who did his masters in sports therapy from London Met, has been the head physio at Cricket Association of Bengal.

"Chennai’s Tommy Simsek is someone who has MS Dhoni’s trust. Former Team India physio John Gloster is with Rajasthan Royals,” say those in the know.

bcciIndia vs Australia 2020iplipl 2020ncaphysiotherapist

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more