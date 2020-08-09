IPL 2020: Franchises Against the Idea of BCCI Sending NCA Physio in UAE
The BCCI has proposed a plan to send NCA physiotherapist Ashish Kaushik, to the UAE, to track the Indian cricketers during the tournament. But IPL franchises are not really keen on the proposal, according to a report in the Times of India.
IPL 2020: Franchises Against the Idea of BCCI Sending NCA Physio in UAE
The BCCI has proposed a plan to send NCA physiotherapist Ashish Kaushik, to the UAE, to track the Indian cricketers during the tournament. But IPL franchises are not really keen on the proposal, according to a report in the Times of India.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings