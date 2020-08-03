The IPL governing council has reportedly asked the franchises and other stakeholders to delay travelling to UAE by approximately one week.
According to a report in the Times of India, this is being done to help put Covid-19 protocols in place for this year's edition of the league, which was delayed due to the pandemic.
Requesting franchises to delay their travel plans - most sides had planned to travel in the second week of August - was a major focus point for the governing council.
Also Read: IPL 2020 - COVID Replacements Allowed, Women's T20 Challenge Approved, Chinese Sponsors Retained
"We see logic in BCCI’s decision. They have to put certain protocols in place and coordinate with the UAE government to ensure that they will be followed to the ‘T’. For instance, we’ll be travelling by road between cities – Dubai to Sharjah to Abu Dhabi. So, will we be checked at all departure and entry points? How will two franchises – who have their separate bio-secure bubbles – coordinate with each other’s protocols on match days? BCCI has a lot on its hands and they can expect our full cooperation," team officials told TOI.
However, franchises will be allowed to travel with their full squads - which includes a maximum of 24 players - and the sides will be expected to fly in more people as they will require net bowlers, general physicians and the like.
The GC has also stated that family members of players will be allowed to travel as long as they remain in the bio-secure bubble.
Also Read: IPL Final to be Held on November 10, Evening Matches to Start at 7.30 PM IST
"They (players) will be in complete isolation. It can be very depressing. Family members are okay to travel as long as they will be part of the same bio-secure bubble," sources said.
IPL 2020 will be played from 19th September and the final will be played on 10th November.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020: Franchises Asked to Delay Travel By a Week, Fly to UAE on August 20 - Report
The IPL governing council has reportedly asked the franchises and other stakeholders to delay travelling to UAE by approximately one week.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings