IPL 2020 | Franchises Await Clarity and Finer Details from BCCI as Countdown Starts

Indian Premier League chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the BCCI is looking at a September 19 - November 8 window for the 2020 edition of the tournament, but the board is yet to share the finer details with franchises, according to a report in Times of India.
The BCCI is waiting for government nod for the tournament to be held in United Arab Emirates, even as the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that they have received an official request from the Indian board.
The franchises want to know from the BCCI about the first step, on when the IPL governing council meet with franchise owners will be held. There's less than two months to go for September 19, and with reports that players would have to leave by August 20, franchises are running out of time to plan logistics.
Franchises are also waiting for details on the schedule and timings so that they can negotiate or renegotiate sponsorship deals. On a related note, it's unclear whether fans will be allowed in the stadium due to the COVID-19 situation. Will the BCCI compensate the franchises for loss of gate revenue?
The report added that the biggest concern for franchises is the details of bio-secure bubbles, if any. It is expected that the governing council will meet to discuss and chart out finer aspects of safety protocols, or Standard Operating Procedure for everyone involved in the tournament.
Meanwhile, IPL 2020 took another step forward with the ECB secretary general confirming receipt of a letter from the BCCI.
“We have received the letter [from the Board of Control for Cricket in India] and now wait on the decision from the Indian Government which will ink the final deal,” said Mubashshir Usmani, the ECB’s secretary general, said.
“There are many factors which influence the operations and logistics of hosting what is the world’s most exciting, popular and lucrative tournament,” he said.
“This is a massive movement of people and equipment and we now need to bring in the experts to discuss all aspects of UAE hosting the IPL.
“This includes the Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Sports Councils, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Tourism Bodies and the respective Government entities - such as the Police Forces and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.
