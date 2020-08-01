IPL 2020 | Franchises Could Pool Together to get South African Players to UAE in Charter Flight: Report

It's been a tough few months for cricketers all across the globe due to the Covid-19. But after a lot of efforts, the BCCI will conduct the IPL in UAE from September 19.
After sorting, there is another problem awaiting the BCCI, especially the franchises, as all the South African players are stranded in their country, due to the travel restrictions.
To tackle this problem, the franchises are mulling over the idea of sending charter flights to get the Proteas to UAE.
An official from one of the teams said that idea has been discussed informally, and a final decision will be made after IPL GC meeting on Sunday.
“We are aware that the South African players are somewhat stuck and we will take a call on them after the IPL GC meeting on Sunday. Informally we have had discussions and it is not restricted to one or two franchises. Almost all the franchises have top stars coming in from South Africa and it only makes sense to have them all fly in to UAE on a chartered plane and the franchises share the expense. A final call can only be taken by the franchises after Sunday,” the official told Gulfnews.
While another official suggested that all the players could be brought in one single flight.
“Why would we want one plane to bring a player for one franchise and another for another franchise? At a time when travel restrictions are on and everyone is moving very cautiously, it is only practical that we have them all come in together in one plane,” the official said.
In fact the BCCI was also supposed to send a team to do a recce of where the players were going to stay.
“You have around 15 of the top international chain of hotels spread across Abu Dhabi and Dubai and that is where we are looking to stay,” the official said. “We were told that the BCCI was looking to send in a team before we head to UAE.
“Not sure how that is placed now since there are no commercial flights going and chartered planes will be the way forward. But that should be no problem because over the years if there is something that we have seen when it comes to the IPL is the way the BCCI executes the plans and ensures that the tournament is held without even a minor hiccup.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020 | Franchises Could Pool Together to get South African Players to UAE in Charter Flight: Report
It's been a tough few months for cricketers all across the globe due to the Covid-19. But after a lot of efforts, the BCCI will conduct the IPL in UAE from September 19.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings