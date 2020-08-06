Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

IPL 2020 | Franchises Seek Revision in SOP Issued by BCCI: Report

The Indian Premier League franchises on Wednesday met via teleconference to 'update' their list of demands from the BCCI SOP, according to a report in Times of India.

Cricketnext Staff |August 6, 2020, 11:33 AM IST
IPL 2020 | Franchises Seek Revision in SOP Issued by BCCI: Report

The Indian Premier League franchises on Wednesday met via teleconference to 'update' their list of demands from the BCCI SOP, according to a report in Times of India.

The BCCI on Wedneday handed over the SOP to the franchises for the IPL 2020 in UAE. Eight different hotels for the eight participating teams, two mandatory negative COVID-19 test reports before flying to the UAE and punishment for any breach of the bio-secure protocol were part of the list of norms.

However, according to the report, franchises are seeking reimbursements for gate money, relaxed quarantine rules for players arriving from Caribbean and England. West Indies players are set to be busy in the Caribbean Premier League, which has its final on September 10, while Australia are set to play a white-ball series in England around the same time.

With the IPL starting on September 19, franchises want relaxed quarantine norms to ensure their best players are available from the very beginning.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is looking to float an Expression of Interest (EOI) to look for Vivo's replacement, according to the newspaper.

The current SOP, accessed by PTI, states that every franchisee’s medical team should obtain the "medical and travel history of all players and support staff" since March 1 this year.

"All Indian players and team support staff must undergo two COVID-19 PCR tests, 24 hours apart, in the week before assembling in the franchises’ city of choice,” it states. "This will help reduce the risk of cross infection within the group before flying to the UAE.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Different Hotels for All Franchises, Punishment for Breaking Bio-bubble Part of BCCI's SOP 

"Breach of any Bio-Secure Environment protocols by players and team support staff will be punishable under the IPL Code of Conduct Rules.”

Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 will be quarantined and after completion of a 14-day period, the individual will have to undergo two COVID-19 tests, 24 hours apart.

"…if both test reports are negative, he/she may be allowed to fly out to the UAE.” The rule will apply to all the overseas players and team support staff as well.

"After arrival in UAE, there will be tests on Day 1, 3 and 6 with testing every fifth day throughout the tournament.” The SOP states that all ”franchise teams will be put up in different hotels.”

