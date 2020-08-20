Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS VIENNA, 2020 Match 17, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 August, 2020

2ND INN

Vienna Afghan CC

158/3 (10.0)

Vienna Afghan CC
v/s
Austria CC Wien
Austria CC Wien*

22/0 (1.1)

Austria CC Wien need 137 runs in 53 balls at 15.50 rpo
Live

ECS VIENNA, 2020 Match 18, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 August, 2020

1ST INN

Indian CC Vienna *

0/0 (0.0)

Indian CC Vienna
v/s
Salzburg CC
Salzburg CC

Toss won by Indian CC Vienna (decided to bat)

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

IPL 2020: From Dale Steyn to Chris Gayle, Top Players Who Might Appear in Their Last IPL

IPL 2020 is around the corner and fans are eagerly waiting for the start of the tournament. Focus will be on MS Dhoni, and how he performs for CSK. Also there will be players, who might be playing in their last IPL.

Cricketnext Staff |August 20, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
IPL 2020: The Top Ten Run Getters in the History of the Tournament

IPL 2020 is around the corner and cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the start of the 13th edition of the tournament in UAE, from September 19. The biggest focus will be on freshly retired from international cricket -- MS Dhoni, and how he performs for the Chennai Super Kings. Also the tournament will be the biggest, after Covid-19 devastated the world. As usual there will be host of players who the fans should look out for, and can do wonders in the tournament, and open the gates to make it to their respective national teams. But on the other hand there will be players, who perhaps might be playing in their last ever IPL.

Cricketnext takes a look at five such players:

Dale Steyn (RCB)

Dale steyn, ipl, rcb (Twitter)

Having made his debut in the IPL in 2008, Steyn has been plagued with injuries for the last couple of years. That was the very reason he announced his retirement from Tests, last year in August. The focus is now only on limited-overs cricket, but once again fitness could be an issue for the legendary bowler. He would look to go all guns blazing in the tournament, and take Royal Challengers Bangalore to their maiden IPL title. In the 2019 edition, Steyn played only two matches and then was sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

Amit Mishra (DC)

amit mishra, ipl, delhi capitals (Twitter)

Mishra is one of the most successful bowlers in IPL history, picking up 147 wickets in as many matches, at an average of 24.19. The 37-year-old will be seen rubbing shoulders with the likes of R Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane and Axar Patel. In the 2019 edition, he bagged 11 wickets from 11 matches, but might have to do a little more to prolong his IPL career, especially with the younger players starting make their mark. It could well turn out to be the last season for the crafty bowler.

Harbhajan Singh (CSK)

harbhajan singh, ipl, csk (Twitter)

While all his counterparts have long retired from international cricket, Harbhajan Singh, 40, could well be in the twilight of his career. He has served wonderfully well for the Indian team, as well as all the IPL franchises he has represented. Even though he had an excellent 2019 season, where he got 16 wickets in 11 games, age is not on his side, and teams would certainly look to give youngsters an opportunity ahead of him. In all, he has 150 wickets from 160 IPL matches.

Chris Gayle (KXIP)

chris gayle, ipl (Twitter)

There is hardly any doubt that Gayle has been the best T20 batsman the world has seen. He has a mind-boggling record in the IPL, with over 4000 runs at a strike rate of over 151. But once again age would be a factor for 41-year-old Gayle. The player still looks supremely fit, but a lot will depend on how he goes and perform for his side this season. A failure in the IPL could well draw curtains for him.

Lasith Malinga (MI)

IPL 2020: The Top Ten Wicket-takers in the Tournament’s History (Twitter)

Malinga is the most successful IPL bowler by a mile, and has groomed a number of bowlers under him. India's Jasprit Bumrah is one of the prominent names. He had a successful IPL last season, but as is the case with other players, age is not on his side either. He has already offered a lot to the Mumbai side and could be well into his last IPL season. He would like to sign off on the winning note.

