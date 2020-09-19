IPL 2020: From Improbable to Reality, An IPL Like Never Before is Upon Us

Who would have thought that this would be a reality. When the BCCI officially suspended the IPL 2020 in March, it seemed improbable that the tournament would be held anytime soon.

The situation and the sufferings have not changed now, but the country is in a 'move on' and 'live with it' phase. And thus, talking about cricket isn't blasphemous anymore. And thus, we have the 13th edition of the IPL upon us, this time from UAE. Forget blasphemy, many consider the IPL as the much needed positivity India needs at the moment. Right or wrong, it is what it is.

That the cricketing world - not just the BCCI - went out of its way to organise a tournament of this scale in these times shows everything about the IPL's position in world cricket. There's no ICC T20 World Cup this year. The ICC Women's World Cup 2021 has been pushed to 2022. The Indian board might even scrap the entire domestic season. But there's no stopping the IPL. Right or wrong, it is what it is.

Cricket has taken steady steps towards a full-scale resumption in recent times, particularly thanks to the English summer where West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Australia visited the country. The Caribbean Premier League too showed the way forward, organising a tournament without any issues. All eyes will now be on the IPL to take the baton forward. It's easily the biggest in terms of scale among all cricket events, and a smooth IPL will make the cricket world breathe easier. For that, as Virat Kohli told his RCB teammates, it's important that each person involved with the tournament respects the situation at all times. One mistake could cost big. Really really big.

In most times, the controversies in the build up to an IPL die down as soon as the focus shifts to cricket. The same should be the case this year too, or at least that's what the organisers will hope. The situation has made the tournament even more interesting in many ways. One, all the players are set to be available throughout as there's no national commitments. Two, there's no 'home' game.

Thus, it's even tougher to predict which way the tournament will go. The last few seasons have all been thrilling, with the battle for qualification to the final four running till the very end. It should be the same this year as well.

The nature of cricket, though, could be a lot different. There are no flat pitches like in Bangalore or Kolkata. There are no easy chases like in Mumbai or Mohali. There are only three venues this IPL - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah - which means batsmen will not have a feast. They could start big, but as the pitches wear down, the bowlers will call the shots.

And of course, there are no crowds.

All the talk in the build up is all about spin, and not without reason. Expect the big hits and fancy shots to be overshadowed by the slower ones and different spin variations.

The teams would thus have to readjust their plans to a considerable degree. The ones that have squads for all conditions will feel the most comfortable. Defending champions Mumbai Indians is one such. Wherever they play, they'd be contenders and a fifth title will not be a surprise if it happens.

The next in the list - Chennai Super Kings - have stumbled already with 13 members of their touring party including two players testing positive. One of them, fortunately, has made a full recovery. They have also lost experienced players in Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. And yet, despite all the troubles, you would never count them out. Because... MS Dhoni. It's the only tournament he will play for the near future given he has retired, and he for sure will be pumped up. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders - the teams that follow the big boys - too will be there and thereabouts.

But hopefully, for the sake of the tournament's future, one hopes this season wouldn't just be about the traditional big boys. Teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals - with smart additions through the auction the trade window - have been making all the right noises off the field. Kings XI Punjab too have a 'dark horse' team. If one of them could go all the way and manage a maiden title, or if Rajasthan Royals produce an encore of 2008, the tournament might 'feel' more open going into the future.

Whoever wins, though, matters little in the larger scheme of things. The fact that it's beginning is a huge credit to everyone involved. If the IPL sees November 10 without any issues, it will easily be the biggest ever victory for a tournament that has faced numerous challenges in its journey.