Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

IPL 2020: From Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings -- A Glance at All Previous IPL Winners

In the 13 editions of the IPL, there have been six different winners of the trophy. While Mumbai Indians have most trophies -- 4, Chennai Super Kings have most number of final appearances -- 8. This IPL in UAE presents a big opportunity for teams who have not won the tournament, to lift the trophy. A host of experts rate RCB highly this season, and say that the team has potential to win. Before all that, let's have a look at all the past winners of the IPL:

Cricketnext Staff |August 11, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
IPL 2020: From Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings -- A Glance at All Previous IPL Winners

In the 13 editions of the IPL, there have been six different winners of the trophy. While Mumbai Indians have most trophies -- 4, Chennai Super Kings have most number of final appearances -- 8. This IPL in UAE presents a big opportunity for teams who have not won the tournament, to lift the trophy. A host of experts rate RCB highly this season, and say that the team has potential to win.

Before all that, let's have a look at all the past winners of the IPL:

IPL 2008: Rajasthan Royals

Twitter Twitter

The first-ever IPL started with a bang KKR's Brendon McCullum smashed a 150 against RCB in the opening match itself. Cricket saw a major change in India with the inception of the tournament, with the youngsters showcasing their talent in the league. A host of fringe players benefited from it. A total of 59 matches were played, and Rajasthan Royals emerged as the eventual winners beating Chennai Super Kings in the final. A young Shane Watson won the Player of the Tournament for scoring 472 runs and taking 17 wickets.

IPL 2009: Deccan Chargers

Twitter Twitter

After a dismal showing in the first edition, Deccan Chargers was a team on a mission in the second year. Under the able leadership of Adam Gilchrist, the team did the impossible and lifted the trophy in South Africa, after beating RCB in the final. Gilchrist was the Player of the Tournament for scoring 495 runs and effecting 18 dismissals. Team was driven by youngsters like Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

IPL 2010: Chennai Super Kings

Twitter Twitter

Chennai Super Kings won their first trophy in 2010, after finishing runners-up in the first edition. The MS Dhoni led side had stalwarts like MSD himself, Michael Hussey and Matthew Hayden by his side to guide the team to victory. But they faced stiff competition from Mumbai Indians in the final. Sachin Tendulkar was the Player of the series that season for scoring 618 runs. Pragyan Ojha ended the tournament as highest wicket-taker -- 21.

IPL 2011: Chennai Super Kings

Twitter Twitter

This was CSK's second title on the trot, where they beat RCB this time around in the final. The latter were no match to Chennai's might in the summit clash and lost the match by a massive 58 runs. Murali Vijay top-scored with a classy 95, while R Ashwin bagged 3/16 to derail RCB. The edition was hugely successful for Chris Gayle who scored over 600 runs and was adjudged Player of the Series. Lasith Malinga from MI finshed as highest wicket-taker with 28 scalps.

IPL 2012: Kolkata Knight Riders

AFP AFP

KKR finally managed to get their name of the winner's board after they beat giants CSK in the final. In a closely fought final, Manvinder Bisla scored an epic 89, in a chase of 191, to blow away CSK. Earlier, Suresh Raina had scored 73 from only 38 balls, but his efforts went in vain. That season, Chris Gayle, once again finished as the highest run-getter (733), but Sunil Narine won the Player of the tournament.

IPL 2013: Mumbai Indians

Twitter Twitter

Most successful team in the IPL, took some time to win their first ever title. But when they did, they never looked back. 2013 edition laid the foundation for MI's meteoric rise on the IPL front. That also brought Rohit Sharma the skipper to the fore. He was lauded for his leadership skills. This time around the team was playing sans Sachin Tendulkar, and yet emerged on top. The season remained a controversial one because of the spot fixing charges on Rajasthan Royals pleyers.

IPL 2014: Kolkata Kinght Riders

twitter twitter

In the previous season, KKR had finished a disappointing seventh, and had a point to prove this time around. In the group stages they performed well and were second in the standings. They then made it to the final by pipping KXIP in the first qualifier, and then met the same opposition in the final too. In the final, Wriddhiman Saha smashed a ton for KXIP and laid the foundation of a win, but KKR's Manish Pandey had other plans. His 90 of 54 demolished the opposition and KKR won the match with three balls to spare.

IPL 2015: Mumbai Indians

Twitter Twitter

There couldn't be a better story of perseverance than that of Mumbai winning the trophy in 2015. In a horrific start to their campaign, they lost five of their six matches. But they went on to win their next five. After a loss to RCB, in a dramatic fashion, they won the next three to be in the top four. They finished second in the leagues, and then beat CSK in the qualifier to make it to the final. They won their second title of the tournament.

IPL 2016: Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL IPL

This year two new entered the competition as CSK and RR were suspended for a couple of years. They were Gujarat Lions [GL] and Rising Pune Supergiant [RPS]. Gujarat under Suresh Raina topped the leagues, whereas Virat Kohli went berserk and smashed four tons and 973 runs in the season. But the season somehow went to SRH, who played consistent cricket, largely due to the efforts of David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan. In the final, chasing 2018, RCB only fell short by eight runs.

IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians

Twitter Twitter

2017 final between Mumbai and Pune has to be the most closely fought summit clash in the IPL. Mumbai were restricted to only 129/8 in their 20 overs, yet they managed to win the title, only by one run though. Krunal Pandya smashed 47 from 38 balls to give some respectability to the total. In reply, RPS were cruising at 71/1, but then a turnaround happened. Mitchell Johnson reserved his best for the last and bagged three wickets in the final over to snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat to hand Mumbai their third title.

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings

Twitter Twitter

A comeback season for Chennai, and they emerged as the winners for the third time. CSK finished second on the points table and locked horns with SRH in the qualifier. Faf du Plessis with unbeaten fifty guided the team to seventh final appearance. Then SRH got the better of KKR in the second qualifier to meet CSK in final. In the summit clash, it was veteran Shane Watson who rose to the occasion and smashed 117 from 57 balls to chase down 178.

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians

Twitter Twitter

Fourth title for Mumbai, and the final against CSK could have gone either way. It was only the last ball that the winners were decided. CSK made 148 in their allotted 20 overs with Shane Watson leading the way with 80 runs. Mumbai, on the other hand didn't have any substantial performances with the bat. But Keiron Pollard stayed on the wicket till the very end to take Mumbai to their fourth title.

chennai super kingscoronavirusCSKiplipl 2020KXIPMIMumbai IndiansRCBRRsrhUAE

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more