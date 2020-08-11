IPL 2020: From Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings -- A Glance at All Previous IPL Winners
In the 13 editions of the IPL, there have been six different winners of the trophy. While Mumbai Indians have most trophies -- 4, Chennai Super Kings have most number of final appearances -- 8. This IPL in UAE presents a big opportunity for teams who have not won the tournament, to lift the trophy. A host of experts rate RCB highly this season, and say that the team has potential to win. Before all that, let's have a look at all the past winners of the IPL:
