IPL 2020: From Obscurity To Fame - Unknown Indian Names Make a Mark This IPL

- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
KOL
BLR85/2(20.0) RR 4.2
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
DEL
PUN167/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Punjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
IPL 2020: From Obscurity To Fame - Unknown Indian Names Make a Mark This IPL
Players like Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia, Devdutt Padikkal, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi have impressed many in the cricket fraternity with both their skills and ability to handle pressure while playing against the best of cricketers in the Indian Premier League being held in the United Arab Emirates.
- IANS
- Updated: October 22, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
Like previous IPL editions, this season of the cash-rich T20 league too has given Indian cricket, or to be precise, world cricket a whole bunch of young cricketers who have the potential to make it big in the coming days and shine at the international stage.
Players like Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia, Devdutt Padikkal, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi have impressed many in the cricket fraternity with both their skills and ability to handle pressure while playing against the best of cricketers in the Indian Premier League being held in the United Arab Emirates.
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who ended as the highest wicket-taker in the U-19 World Cup earlier this year with 17 wickets, has been having a dream IPL debut season. He has picked up nine wickets in 10 innings he has bowled so far and has been one of the shining stars of Kings XI Punjab.
His victims include the likes of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan - batsmen who are considered to be well equipped to tackle spin bowling with ease. Having a bowling style similar to that of head coach and ace leg-spinner Anil Kumble, Bishnoi has been able to keep the batsmen in check, using flippers, top-spinners and googlies to good effect.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians too have found a new batting star in Ishan Kishan. Kishan, who scored a brilliant 99 and almost took his side to clinching an emphatic win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (a match which MI lost in the Super Over), has amassed 193 runs in six innings he has played so far. His strike rate of over 140 has been mighty impressive and he certainly looks to be a bright prospect.
Another youngster who has been catching the limelight in this year's IPL edition is Devdutt Padikkal. The 20-year-old, who made his IPL debut this year, has been able to make a mark for himself in the batting line-up which has stalwarts like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch. The left-handed Karnataka batsman has scored 321 runs in 10 games for the Challengers and has contributed in significant fashion towards the team which is currently placed at the second spot in the points table.
For Rajasthan Royals, Rahul Tewatia has been an absolute sensation. Much has been talked about Tewatia since he hit five sixes against Sheldon Cottrell during his match-winning 53-run knock against Kings XI Punjab - an innings which turned him into an overnight star.
While he has scored 222 runs in 10 matches, he has also picked up crucial wickets for the Royals, scalping seven wickets.
SunRisers Hyderabad, too, have been able to find a rising star in left-arm pacer T Natarajan. In absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu has been one of the highlights in this season. So far, he has picked up 11 wickets in nine matches at an economy of 8.46 and has been one of go-to bowlers for David Warner whenever he is need of wickets.
Another young Indian player, who has been able to earn rich praise from former cricketers is pacer Kartik Tyagi. Tyagi, who picked up 11 wickets during India's run to the final in the U-19 World Cup, has impressed many, especially Ian Bishop, with his raw pace and attitude.
While he has been able to pick up only six wickets in six matches that he has played for the 2008 IPL champions, Kartik has showed glimpses of the talent he possesses and Bishop, during the course of the commentary, has been heard showering rich praise on him.
While his action and run-up has been compared to that of fast bowling legend Brett Lee, it's his ability to keep his calm and bowl on splendid line and lengths against the likes of Kohli and de Villiers which has forced many former greats to expect something unique from this young Indian talent.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking