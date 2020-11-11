IPL 2020: From Orange Cap to Purple Cap, Full List of Winners As Tournament Comes To Close

Mumbai Indians on Tuesday lifted the IPL trophy for the fifth time after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the IPL 2020 final.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and Trent Boult starred in the team’s win. Sharma scored 68 off 51 balls, chasing the target. On the other hand, Boult picked three wickets, conceding 30 runs in four overs. The left-arm bowler was also adjudged player of the match for his performance.

Although Mumbai became the champion, players of other teams won awards for their outstanding performance in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Orange Cap

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul got the orange cap for scoring the most runs in IPL 2020. Rahul, in 14 games, scored 670 runs. He smashed a century and five-half-centuries in IPL 2020.

Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals’ ace bowler Kagiso Rabada won the purple cap for taking most wickets in IPL 2020. He took 30 wickets in 17 matches, conceding 548 runs in 65.4 overs with an economy of 8.34.

Most Valuable Player

Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals was adjudged the most valuable player of the tournament. He picked 20 wickets in 14 games. In some matches, Archer also contributed with the bat. At one point, he made it to the list of top 10 players with most sixes to their names in IPL 2020. He is standing at the top on the list of bowlers who bowled most dot balls in IPL 2020. He bowled 175 dot balls.

Emerging Player of the Season

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Devdutt Padikkal was chosen as the emerging player of the season. The left-handed batsman is among the top 10 batsmen of IPL 2020. With 473 runs in 15 innings, he is at the eighth place in the standings of batsmen with most runs. He scored five fifties in IPL 2020.

Dream XI Game Changer of the Season

This award also went to KL Rahul for his exceptional performance in the season. Rahul did not only make it to the list of players with most runs but also the list of batsmen with most sixes. With 23 sixes, he is at the seventh spot on the list of players with most sixes. He helped his side win a few games.

Unacademy Let's Crack It: Most Sixes in the Season

With 30 sixes, Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan is at the first spot on the list of players with most sixes. He won this award for hitting the highest number of sixes in the tournament.

Tata Altroz Super Striker of the Season

Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians was selected for this award. The all-rounder scored 268 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 191.42.

CRED Power Player of the Season

Trent Boult won this award for picking 16 wickets in power-play in IPL 2020.

Fair Play Award

This award went to Mumbai Indians, who also won the trophy.