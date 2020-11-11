IPL 2020: From Rashid Khan to Jasprit Bumrah, Meet The Most Miserly Bowlers of the Tournament

IPL 2020 saw some bowlers who did not let batsmen hit them. Although T20 is considered a batsmen game, these bowlers gave tough time to batters of opposition.

As IPL 2020 ended on Tuesday, here is the list of top 10 bowlers with best bowling economy in the tournament.

Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s ace spinner Rashid Khan is at the top with an economy of 5.37. The right-arm spin bowler played a crucial role in the team’s win in many games. He conceded 344 runs in 64 overs in the tournament.

Mohammad Nabi

Mohammad Nabi of Sunrisers Hyderabad played only one game for his team in IPL 2020. He bowled four overs, in which he was hit for 23 runs. His economy was 5.75.

Washington Sundar

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Washington Sundar in 15 matches in IPL 2020 bowled 50 overs, in which he gave 298 runs. His economy was 5.96.

Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav of Mumbai Indians played two games for his team in which he bowled seven overs. He was hit for 43 runs and had an economy of 6.14.

Vijay Shankar

Sunrisers’ Hyderabad’s Vijay Shankar conceded 82 runs in 13.1 overs with an economy of 6.22. He was seen in action in seven games for SRH.

Josh Hazlewood

Chennai Super Kings Josh Hazlewood bowled 10 overs in three games and was hit for 64 runs. His economy was 6.40.

Axar Patel

All-rounder of Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel bowled 51 overs in 15 games and conceded 327 runs with an economy of 6.41. He also performed with bat in a few games for his team. Besides, he impressed cricket fans with his fielding skill.

Jofra Archer

Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer bowled 55.4 overs in 14 games. He gave 365 runs with an economy of 6.55. He is at the top on the list of bowlers who bowled most dot balls in the tournament. Archer was adjudged the most valuable player of IPL 2020.

Chris Morris

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Chris Morris played nine games for his team in IPL 2020. In these matches, he bowled 31.4 overs and was hit for 210 runs. His economy was 6.63.

Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians’ star bowler Jasprit Bumrah does not allow batsmen to score easily on his balls. In 15 games, he bowled 60 overs and conceded 404 runs with an economy of 6.73.