IPL 2020: From Sohail Tanvir to Mohammed Siraj, the Great Bowling Spells in IPL Over the Years

With his superb phenomenon of two maiden overs and three wickets, Mohammad Siraj is now re-writing history

9 balls, 8 dot balls, 1 leg bye, 3 wickets - these were the magical first 9 deliveries of Mohammed Siraj wreaking havoc on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) top order in Abu Dhabi on the 21st of October.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and Tom Banton were all sent back to the pavilion leaving KKR reeling at 14 for 4 in the 4th over. Siraj started his spell with a double-wicket maiden and followed that with another wicket-maiden. He finally ended with 3-8 in 4 overs - this included as many as 16 dot balls, which basically meant that two-third (or 66.67%) of the deliveries he bowled in the match weren't scored off! KKR could never really recover from this shock and devastation and were restricted to 84 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs - their second-lowest total in a completed innings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ALSO READ:IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj's Record-breaking Spell Sets Up Comfortable RCB Win Over KKR

We look at 3 other top spells from the IPL - spells which annihilated batting orders and were also very restrictive.

1. Alzarri Joseph: 6-12 in 3.4 overs, Hyderabad (MI vs SRH in 2019)

MI just had 136 runs to play with. SRH got off to a flying start with Warner and Bairstow providing some fireworks in the powerplay. Rahul Chahar saw the back of the flamboyant English opener with the score on 33 in the 4th over. But the danger man - the Australian dynamite was still at the crease and three or four overs of him and MI could have bid farewell to the match.

ALSO READ:IPL 2020: RCB Bowlers Did Well, Maybe We Shouldn't Have Batted First, Says Eoin Morgan

On IPL debut, the Antigua-born, Alzarri Shaheim Joseph had other plans!

In a dream start, he cleaned up Warner with his first delivery and joined a select group of bowlers who have achieved the feat - Wilkin Mota, TP Sudhindra, Ali Murtaza, Amit Singh, Ishant Sharma and Dwaraka Ravi Teja - they have all picked a wicket with their first delivery on IPL debut. Joseph started with a wicket-maiden on debut and got the wicket of Vijay Shankar in his very next over.

ALSO READ: From Hero to Zero - 'Troll Favourite' Mohammad Siraj Has Twitter in Awe With Recording-Breaking Spell

SRH had recovered through a fighting stand between Deepak Hooda and Mohammad Nabi and had moved to 84 for 5 after 15 overs. MI needed a breakthrough. The ball was given to Joseph! He did not disappoint and cleaned up Hooda off the fourth ball of his third over and then sent Rashid Khan packing in what were successive breakthroughs for SRH. The match was as good as sealed for the Hyderabad-based franchise but Joseph wasn't done. He saw the back of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Siddharth Kaul in his over to end with stunning figures of 6-12 in 3.4 overs.

These remain the best bowling figures in IPL history! What makes them even more special is that they were taken by a man on his debut.

2. Sohail Tanvir: 6-14 in 4 overs, Jaipur (RR vs CSK in 2008)

It was the inaugural season of the IPL. CSK, electing to bat first, ran into the left-arm seamer from Pakistan, Sohail Tanvir. He trapped Parthiv Patel and Sohail Tanvir leg before wicket in the first over of the match and then returned to see the back of Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan in his next - CSK were reduced to 11 for 3. Tanvir had set the tone for RR in his first couple of overs - he had conceded just 2 runs, bowled as many as 9 dot balls and picked three wickets. He went on pick three more to end with 6-14 in 6 overs. CSK were dismissed for 109.

Tanvir went on to bag 22 wickets from 11 matches in IPL 2008 - he was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. He was also very restrictive conceding at just 6.46 runs per over. Tanvir played a pivotal role in RR's historic win in the inaugural championship.

3. Anil Kumble: 5-5 in 3.1 overs, Cape Town (RCB vs RR in 2009)

Praveen Kumar and Jesse Ryder had reduced RR to 28 for 5 before Anil Kumble came in and hit the final nail on the coffin. The Indian legend ran through the lower-middle order and tail picking the last 5 wickets to fall - Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Warne, Munaf Patel and Kamran Khan. RR were skittled for a paltry 58.

It is their lowest score in the IPL and the second-lowest ever for any team in any edition of the coveted league. Kumble returned with magical figures of 5-5 in 3.1 overs - if we take a combination of overs bowled, runs conceded and wickets taken, these are the best bowling figures in IPL history.