IPL 2020: Full-fledged Women's IPL Will be a Big Achievement for Country, Says Jhulan Goswami
Veteran Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami believes a full-fledged women's Indian Premier League will be a big achievement for the country as young players would be able to share the dressing room with top-notch Indian and international talent.
IPL 2020: Full-fledged Women's IPL Will be a Big Achievement for Country, Says Jhulan Goswami
Veteran Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami believes a full-fledged women's Indian Premier League will be a big achievement for the country as young players would be able to share the dressing room with top-notch Indian and international talent.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Wed, 16 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020
CSK vs MIAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings