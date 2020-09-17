IPL 2020: Full List of Commentators for Indian Premier League

As the IPL 2020 is set to begin from September 19, the official broadcaster of the tournament has released the list of commentators and presenters.

Cricket fans in India and across the world must be eagerly waiting for the beginning of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will be played in the UAE.

The tournament was initially slated to be held in March-April but got postponed because of the outbreak of the coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.

This year, the IPL will be played in the absence of fans in stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, millions of cricket lovers from across the globe will be watching it on TV or streaming platforms.

Now, one of the important roles is played by the commentators and experts as they help to add flavour to the game with their energetic commentary.

As the IPL 2020 is set to begin from September 19, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament, has released the list of commentators and presenters.

World Feed: Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Ian Bishop, Michael Slater, Danny Morrison, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Pommie Mbangwa, Darren Ganga, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Sunil Gavaskar, Kevin Pietersen, Anjum Chopra, Lisa Sthalekar, Mark Nicholas, Kumar Sangakkara and JP Duminy.

Hindi panel of commentators: Aakash Chopra, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Nikhil Chopra, Sandeep Patil, Sanjay Bangar, Ajit Agarkar and Kiran More.

Presenters: Suren Sundaram, Kira Narayanan, Suhail Chandok, Nashpreet Kaur, Sanjana Ganesan, Jatin Sapru, Tanya Purohit, Anant Tyagi, Dheeraj Juneja and Neroli Meadows.

Former South African cricketer JP Duminy will be seen on the world feed for the first time as he will be making his debut as a commentator with IPL 2020.

The first game of the IPL 2020 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on September 19 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The IPL 2020 will be played at three venues in the UAE, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, from September 19 to November 10.