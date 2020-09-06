IPL 2020 Schedule: Chennai Super Kings Match Timings, Venue, Fixtures

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Chennai Super Kings will begin their IPL 13 campaign against Mumbai Indians on September 19 at Abu Dhabi . The BCCI released the much-awaited full schedule on Sunday.
They once used to be the most successful team in the IPL. There was a time when Chennai Super Kings was the team to look out for. They set the standards for the shortest format of the game. Alas, no longer. As of 2020, Mumbai Indians, and not Chennai Super Kings, rule the roost in the IPL.
Chennai Super Kings full schedule
SAT 19-SEP-20 7:30PM ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
TUE 22-SEP-20 7:30PM SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
FRI 25-SEP-20 7:30PM DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs DELHI CAPITALS
FRI 2-OCT-20 7:30PM DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
SUN 4-OCT-20 7:30PM DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB CHENNAI vs SUPER KINGS
WED 7-OCT-20 7:30PM ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
SAT 10-OCT-20 7:30PM DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE
TUE 13-OCT-20 7:30PM DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
SAT 17-OCT-20 7:30PM SHARJAH DELHI CAPITALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
MON 19-OCT-20 7:30PM ABU DHABI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS
FRI 23-OCT-20 7:30PM SHARJAH CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs MUMBAI INDIANS
SUN 25-OCT-20 3:30PM 2:00PM DUBAI ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
THU 29-OCT-20 7:30PM DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
SUN 1-NOV-20 3:30PM 2:00PM ABU DHABI CHENNAI SUPER vs KINGS KINGS XI PUNJAB
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE
Rohit Sharma and his men have four IPL trophies (2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019) and no surprises CSK will have to be wary of their arch-rivals if they want to return to old ways.
Also read: Bowling-Heavy Sunrisers Hyderabad Looks Vulnerable in the Middle
CSK must take inspiration from their 2018 IPL success when the ‘Dad’s Army’ stunned everyone and clinched the final against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
IPL 2020 Team-wise Schedules SRH | CSK | MI | RCB | DC | RR | KXIP | KKR |
Chennai has a solid line up of explosive batters in the hut. At the top Shane Watson can bat oppositions out of the game, he will be ably supported by South African Faf du Plessis.
In the middle, the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina can lay a solid platform before ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni can finish off the innings.
ALSO READ: IPL FULL SCHEDULE
Bowling department looks spin-heavy with former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh in presence. He along with Imran Tahir can be very effective in putting the brakes on opposition. Add a Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, a Karn Sharma and you get a formidable spinning line-up to choose from.
The pace battery will be led by Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. Chahar can be very effective executing the slow ball and the pacer picked up 22 wickets last season.
This how their team stack up for IPL 2020:
MS Dhoni(C), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagdeesan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, P Sai Kishore.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020 Schedule: Chennai Super Kings Match Timings, Venue, Fixtures
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Check full schedule of Chennai Super Kings. Also check CSK IPL matches, IPL 2020 first match of CSK. Also read IPL 2020 full fixtures list
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sun, 13 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings