AUS IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 2nd T20I, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

0/0 (0.0)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Live

ECS ROME, 2020 Bronze Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 September, 2020

1ST INN

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club *

0/0 (0.0)

Janjua Brescia Cricket Club
v/s
Brescia Cricket Club
Brescia Cricket Club

Toss won by Brescia Cricket Club (decided to field)

2nd T20I: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

13 Sep, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Date and Time, Match Timings, Venue, Fixtures of all IPL 13 matches

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will open IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi on September 19 as BCCI announced the full schedule on Friday for the tournament set to begin in two weeks' time.

Cricketnext Staff |September 6, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will open IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19 as BCCI announced the full schedule on Sunday for the tournament set to begin in two weeks' time.

Full schedule

September 19 -- 7:30PM  ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

September 20 -- 7:30PM  DUBAI DELHI CAPITALS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

September 21 -- 7:30PM  DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABADvs  ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

IPL 2020 Team-wise Schedules  SRH CSK MI RCB DC RR KXIP KKR 

September 22 --  7:30PM  SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs  CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

September 23 -- 7:30PM  ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs  MUMBAI INDIANS

September 24 -- 7:30PM  DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

September 25 -- 7:30PM  DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs DELHI CAPITALS

September 26 -- 7:30PM  ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

September 27 -- 7:30PM  SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

September 28 -- 7:30PM  DUBAI ROYAL CHALLENGERS vs BANGALORE MUMBAI INDIANS

September 29 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI DELHI CAPITALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

September 30 --7:30PM  DUBAI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 1 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 2 -- 7:30PM  DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 3 --3:30PM ABU DHABI ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 3 --7:30PM  SHARJAH DELHI CAPITALS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 4 --3:30PM SHARJAH MUMBAI INDIANS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 4 --7:30PM  DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB CHENNAI vs SUPER KINGS

October 5 --7:30PM  DUBAI ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 6 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 7 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 8 --7:30PM  DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 9 --7:30PM  SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 10 --3:30PM ABU DHABI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 10 --7:30PM  DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 11 --3:30PM DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 11 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 12 --7:30PM  SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 13 --7:30PM  DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 14 --7:30PM  DUBAI DELHI CAPITALS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 15 --7:30PM  SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 16 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 17 --3:30PM DUBAI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 17 --7:30PM  SHARJAH DELHI CAPITALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 18 --3:30PM ABU DHABI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 18 --7:30PM  DUBAI MUMBAI INDIANS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 19 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 20 --7:30PM  DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 21 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 22 --7:30PM  DUBAI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 23 --7:30PM  SHARJAH CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 24 --3:30PM ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 24 --7:30PM  DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 25 --3:30PM DUBAI ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 25 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 26 --7:30PM  SHARJAH KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 27 --7:30PM  DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 28 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 29 --7:30PM  DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs  KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 30 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 31 --3:30PM DUBAI DELHI CAPITALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 31 --7:30PM  SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS vs BANGALORE SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

November 1 --3:30PM ABU DHABI CHENNAI SUPER vs KINGS KINGS XI PUNJAB

November 1 --7:30PM  DUBAI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

November 2 --7:30PM  ABU DHABI DELHI CAPITALS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

November 3 --7:30PM  SHARJAH SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs MUMBAI INDIANS

IPL 2020 full schedule can be viewed in PDF format here

The Board was awaiting the results of Covid-19 tests of CSK camp before the announcement of the full schedule and with all members of the franchise testing negative barring the players and support staff in quarantine, the MS Dhoni-led team will feature in the season opener against the defending champion MI, lead by Rohit Sharma.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE

Meanwhile, a member of the BCCI's medical commission who is in UAE for IPL 2020 has tested positive coronavirus. This takes the number of confirmed cases in the IPL to 14. The previous 13 positives cases had all come from the Chennai Super Kings camp, which included players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaekwad. The member of the medical commission is reportedly asymptomatic and has been put in quarantine. The total number of new positive cases in UAE on Wednesday was 735.

ALSO READ: BCCI Unlikely to Hold Domestic Competitions This Year Due to Covid-19: Report

BCCI and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) had earlier managed to obtain relaxation in the 14-day quarantine requirement in Abu Dhabi, paving way for the announcement. The focus point leading up to the announcement was whether the BCCI wanted CSK to play the first match or not, or postpone their matches by a week.

Initially, there were reports suggesting that RCB might play against defending champions Mumbai Indians, after two CSK players -- Chahar and Gaikwad tested Covid-19 positive.

