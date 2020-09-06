Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020 Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders Match Timings, Venue, Fixtures

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Check full schedule of Kolkata Knight Riders. Also check KKR IPL matches, IPL 2020 first match of KKR. Also read IPL 2020 full fixtures list

Cricketnext Staff |September 6, 2020, 5:25 PM IST
KKR IPL 2020 Squad full details.

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 13 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 23 at Abu Dhabi. The BCCI released the much-awaited full schedule on Sunday.

Twice champions previously, Kolkata Knight Riders are once again in the running as one of the favourites in IPL 2020. Led by Dinesh Karthik, the KKR squad boasts of some very talented youngsters and overseas players which provides a healthy mix for the captain to work with.

Kolkata Kight Riders' Schedule

September 23 vs 7:30PM vs Mumbai Indians at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

September 26 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

September 30 vs Rajasthan Royals at 1930 IST, Dubai

October 3 vs Delhi Capitals at 1930 IST, Sharjah

October 7 vs Chennai Super Kings at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 10 vs Kings XI Punjab at 1530 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 12 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, at 1930 IST, Sharjah

October 16 vs Mumbai Indians at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 18 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 21 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 1930 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 24 vs Delhi Capitals at 1530 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 26 vs Kings Xi Punjab, at 1930 IST, Sharjah

October 29 vs Chennai Super Kings at 1930 IST, Dubai

November 1 vs Rajasthan Royals at 1930 IST, Dubai

Once again, the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Karthik and Shubman Gill have a bulk of the responsibility with coach Brendon McCullum raring to go.

A batting line up that boasts of players such as Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton can only be considered as very able. All of them have the ability to accelerate pretty fast and give the bowlers a handy score to work with.

Amongst the all-rounders the two easiest picks are Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine, both on their day can be more than effective for the team.

Kolkata have also got in their team the left arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who is extremely difficult to get away and can be extremely dangerous once on a roll. However, he will want to avoid another episode like that with Moeen Ali.

With world number one Pat Cummins spearheading the pace attack, KKR also have Lockie Ferguson and Andre Russell alongside Indian youngsters -- Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Sandeep Warrier.

Make no mistake KKR will be a formidable outfit every game and are one of the top bets to make the final four.

Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Chris Green, Eoin Morgan, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Praveen Tambe, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Varun Chakravarthy.

