IPL 2020 Schedule: Kings XI Punjab Match Timings, Venue, Fixtures

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Check full schedule of Kings XI Punjab. Also check KXIP IPL matches, IPL 2020 first match of KXIP. Also read IPL 2020 full fixtures list

Cricketnext Staff |September 6, 2020, 5:12 PM IST
KXIP squad full details for IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 Schedule: Kings XI Punjab will begin their IPL 13 campaign against Delhi Capitals on September 20  at Dubai. The BCCI released the much-awaited full schedule on Sunday.

IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19 after the coronavirus pandemic first led to the competition being postponed and then later forced the tournament out of India. During the IPL auctions teams in December 2019, teams had gone through many changes, and KXIP was one of them.

SUN 20-SEP-20 7:30PM DUBAI DELHI CAPITALS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

THU 24-SEP-20 7:30PM DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

SUN 27-SEP-20 7:30PM SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

THU 1-OCT-20 7:30PM ABU DHABI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs MUMBAI INDIANS

SUN 4-OCT-20 7:30PM DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB CHENNAI vs SUPER KINGS

THU 8-OCT-20 7:30PM DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

SAT 10-OCT-20 3:30PM 2:00PM ABU DHABI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

THU 15-OCT-20 7:30PM SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

SUN 18-OCT-20 7:30PM DUBAI MUMBAI INDIANS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

TUE 20-OCT-20 7:30PM DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs DELHI CAPITALS

SAT 24-OCT-20 7:30PM DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

MON 26-OCT-20 7:30PM SHARJAH KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

FRI 30-OCT-20 7:30PM ABU DHABI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

SUN 1-NOV-20 3:30PM 2:00PM ABU DHABI CHENNAI SUPER vs KINGS KINGS XI PUNJAB

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE

Kings XI have balanced the side out moreso than in previous seasons, where heavy reliance on certain players meant their form fizzled out towards the second half of the season.

The likes of Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham and Mohammed Shami form a solid Indian core whereas the addition of Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan and Sheldon Cottrell means they have a good pool of foreign talent to draw from.

The side have a new head coach in former Indian captain Anil Kumble. Former Australia and KXIP pacer Brett Lee believes having him around will be a boost for the side.

"Having someone like that (Kumble) in terms of the mix of the team and certainly the squad will be invaluable," Lee said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"The knowledge, the experiences, will definitely help. Kings XI need to win, they have got a great squad, they have got a wonderful team that can definitely get close and close but they have not got over the line yet, so, I'm actually waiting for that to happen."

Whether it is enough for KXIP to fully turn their fortunes around remains to be seen.

Here is the IPL 2020 team players list for the KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab:

KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, M Ashwin, J Suchith, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.

