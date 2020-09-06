IPL 2020 Schedule: Mumbai Indians Match Timings, Venue, Fixtures

IPL 2020 Schedule: Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 13 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on September 19 at Abu Dhabi . The BCCI released the much-awaited full schedule on Sunday.
IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19 after the coronavirus pandemic first led to the competition being postponed and then later forced the tournament out of India. During the IPL auctions teams in December 2019, teams had gone through many changes but MI was not one of them. Check out their full schedule below:
SAT 19 SEP 7:30PM (ABU DHABI) MUMBAI INDIANS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
WED 23 SEP 7:30PM (ABU DHABI) KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs MUMBAI INDIANS
MON 28 SEP 7:30PM (DUBAI) ROYAL CHALLENGERS vs BANGALORE MUMBAI INDIANS
THU 1 OCT 7:30PM (ABU DHABI) KINGS XI PUNJAB vs MUMBAI INDIANS
SUN 4 OCT 3:30PM (SHARJAH) MUMBAI INDIANS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
TUE 6 OCT 7:30PM (ABU DHABI) MUMBAI INDIANS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS
SUN 11-OCT 7:30PM (ABU DHABI) MUMBAI INDIANS vs DELHI CAPITALS
FRI 16-OCT 7:30PM (ABU DHABI) MUMBAI INDIANS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
SUN 18-OCT 7:30PM (DUBAI) MUMBAI INDIANS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB
FRI 23-OCT 7:30PM (SHARJAH) CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs MUMBAI INDIANS
SUN 25-OCT 7:30PM (ABU DHABI) RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS
WED 28-OCT 7:30PM (ABU DHABI) MUMBAI INDIANS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE
SAT 31-OCT 3:30PM (DUBAI) DELHI CAPITALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS
TUE 3-NOV 7:30PM (SHARJAH) SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs MUMBAI INDIANS
Mumbai have a settled side but have made a few new additions that will hold the side in good stead over the next few years. The fact that their set-up is so well balanced means they will be a threat from the get-go.
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes they will most likely be the champions again.
"Well, Mumbai Indians look like they are going to be champions again. They are one of my top two teams going into this year’s IPL in UAE this year,” Hogg said on his Youtube page Hogg’s Vlog.
"The reason for this is that they have got a good top four, they also have good allrounders and their bowling attack is stable led by two geniuses with the new ball, and in death overs - Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga.
"Also, the allrounder Hardik Pandya. He is looking to get back into cricket after a long time off due to injury. He’s also got a baby on the way as well. I just think those things will give him extra energy and he will become man of the tournament in the UAE."
MI are defending champions and also the only side to have won the tournament four times.
Here is the IPL 2020 team players list for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians:
Rohit Sharma (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare
