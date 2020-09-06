Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020 Schedule: Royal Challengers Bagalore Match Timings, Venue, Fixtures

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Check full schedule of Royal Challengers Bagalore. Also check RCB IPL matches, IPL 2020 first match of RCB. Also read IPL 2020 full fixtures list

Cricketnext Staff |September 6, 2020, 5:10 PM IST
RCB Full squad IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their IPL 13 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 at Dubai. The BCCI released the much-awaited full schedule on Sunday.

IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19, after Covid-19 forced the tournament out of India. During the IPL auctions teams in December 2019, teams had gone through many changes, and RCB was one of them. AB de Villiers could keep wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020, RCB head coach Simon Katich said on Wednesday.

MON 21 SEP 7:30PM DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

THU 24 SEP 7:30PM DUBAI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

MON 28 SEP 7:30PM DUBAI ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs MUMBAI INDIANS

SAT 3-OCT-20 3:30PM 2:00PM ABU DHABI ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

MON 5-OCT-20 7:30PM DUBAI ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs DELHI CAPITALS

SAT 10-OCT-20 7:30PM DUBAI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

MON 12-OCT-20 7:30PM SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

THU 15-OCT-20 7:30PM SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

SAT 17-OCT-20 3:30PM 2:00PM DUBAI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

WED 21-OCT-20 7:30PM ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

SUN 25-OCT-20 3:30PM 2:00PM DUBAI ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

WED 28-OCT-20 7:30PM ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

SAT 31-OCT-20 7:30PM SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

MON 2-NOV-20 7:30PM ABU DHABI DELHI CAPITALS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE

Parthiv Patel and Western Australia's Joshua Philippe are the only other wicket-keepers in the RCB squad, which means de Villiers could play the role in the tournament.

ALSO READ - IPL RR Team Squad 2020: Rajasthan Royals Bank on Foreign Stars for Success

"Obviously we've had a lot of discussions around the makeup of our team. AB has kept wickets in South Africa before so I'm sure that will be a topic for discussion. But what is the right balance in these conditions will also come into play. He's got a huge role to play for us, given the number of performances over the years for RCB and South Africa," Katich said.

Katich also said Devdutt Padikkal, the young Karnataka batsman who starred in their team's Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy victories recently, could potentially make his IPL debut. RCB are set to begin preparations for the tournament on Thursday. The IPL 2020 will begin on September 19. RCB are yet to win the tournament in 12 editions.

Here is the IPL 2020 team players list for Virat Kohli led Royal Challenger Bangalore:

Virat Kohli (C), Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pavan Deshpande, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Kane Richardson, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

