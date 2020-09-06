IPL 2020 Schedule: Rajasthan Royals Match Timings, Venue, Fixtures

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Rajasthan Royals will begin their IPL 13 campaign against Chennai Super Kings on September 22 at Sharjah . The BCCI released the much-awaited full schedule on Sunday.
IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19, after Covid-19 forced the tournament out of India. During the IPL auctions teams in December 2019, teams had gone through many changes, and Rajasthan Royals was one of them.
Rajasthan Royals full schedule
TUE 22-SEP-20 7:30PM SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
SUN 27-SEP-20 7:30PM SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB
WED 30-SEP-20 7:30PM DUBAI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
SAT 3-OCT-20 3:30PM 2:00PM ABU DHABI ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS
TUE 6-OCT-20 7:30PM ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS
FRI 9-OCT-20 7:30PM SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs DELHI CAPITALS
SUN 11-OCT-20 3:30PM 2:00PM DUBAI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS
WED 14-OCT-20 7:30PM DUBAI DELHI CAPITALS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS
SAT 17-OCT-20 3:30PM 2:00PM DUBAI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE
MON 19-OCT-20 7:30PM ABU DHABI CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS
THU 22-OCT-20 7:30PM DUBAI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
SUN 25-OCT-20 7:30PM ABU DHABI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS
FRI 30-OCT-20 7:30PM ABU DHABI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS
SUN 1-NOV-20 7:30PM DUBAI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS
Rajasthan Royals has roped in TV9 Bharatvarsh as their principal partner for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, to be held in UAE from September 19. The channel replaces EXPO 2020 Dubai as Rajasthan Royals' front of jersey brand after the much awaited mega-event was postponed to 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will have Max Life Insurance as their official life insurance partner and also apparel partners for upcoming edition.
Away from the national team for quite a while, wicket-keeper batsman Robin Uthappa has not given up on his dreams and hopes the IPL 2020 will help turn a corner. Uthappa will be turning out for the Rajasthan Royals this year. He was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise that won the title twice, but wasn’t retained last year. The 13th season of IPL will start from September 19th and will be played in the UAE this year. The matches will take place in three cities - Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Answering a question from a fan in a video uploaded on Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter account, Uthappa said: “I certainly believe that if we have a great season in the IPL, wonderful things could happen to me and even bring me back into the reckoning for the Indian team.
Here is the IPL 2020 team players list for Rajasthan Royals:
David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Steven Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron
