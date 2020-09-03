Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: Full Schedule Should be Released by Friday, Says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed that the full schedule of Indian Premier League 2020 will be released on Friday (September 4).

Cricketnext Staff |September 3, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
The IPL 2020 schedule will be out on September 4, said Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly revealed that the full schedule of Indian Premier League 2020 will be released on Friday (September 4). The IPL 2020 is scheduled to be held in UAE between September 19 and November 10, but the full itinerary is not yet out. Ganguly said it's on the verge of getting final.

"We understand schedules are delayed. It is almost on the verge of getting final and should be released by Friday," Ganguly was quoted as saying by ABP news.

It was expected that the opening encounter of the tournament could be held between champions Mumbai Indians and 2019 runners up Chennai Super Kings. However, things went haywire with 13 members of the CSK camp, including two players, turned positive for COVID-19. There was speculation that CSK might not play the opener, although CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said the team would be ready to play the opener if required.

ALSO READ: Member of BCCI's Medical Comission Tests Positive for Coronavirus 

If CSK do not feature in the opener, either Sunrisers Hyderabad, the runners-up of 2018 edition, or Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore could take the spot.

"The IPL will take place as scheduled; there is no doubt about that. Don't worry, players are following the COVID-19 protocols and matches will be played without spectators. So, I don't think there will be any problem with that," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had told IANS.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Will Take Place as Scheduled, No Doubt About That: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal

"IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel is also there in the UAE and he is working on it. The ECB (Emirates Cricket Board) is helping us in all the way possible. Just hope for the best," he added.

Meanwhile, a member of the BCCI's medical commission who is in UAE for IPL 2020 has tested positive coronavirus. This takes the number of confirmed cases in the IPL to 14.

The previous 13 positives cases had all come from the Chennai Super Kings camp, which included players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaekwad.

The member of the medical commission is reportedly asymptomatic and has been put in quarantine. The total number of new positive cases in UAE on Wednesday was 735.

