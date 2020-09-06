Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Timings, Venue, Fixtures

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Check full schedule of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Also check SRH IPL matches, IPL 2020 first match of SRH. Also read IPL 2020 full fixtures list

Cricketnext Staff |September 6, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
SRH Full squad for the upcoming IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their IPL 13 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 21  at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai. The BCCI released the much-awaited full schedule on Sunday.

While other teams have to go through a lot of trial and error to achieve success in IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad made an instant impact in their very first season. Back in 2013, Sunrisers as a franchise were still learning the nitty-gritties of the IPL but on the field they continued to evolve and made it to the play-offs. Three years later they had an IPL trophy to show. Reason: They were one of the best bowling teams of the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Full fixtures:

September 21: v Royal Challengers Bangalore, 19.30 IST, Dubai

September 26: v Kolkata Knight Riders, 19.30 IST, Abu Dhabi

September 29: v Delhi Capitals, 19.30 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 2: v Chennai Super Kings, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 4: v Mumbai Indians, 15.30 IST, Sharjah

October 8: v Kings XI Punjab, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 11: v Rajasthan Royals, 15.30 IST, Dubai

October 13: v Chennai Super Kings, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 18: v Kolkata Knight Riders, 15.30 IST, Abu Dhabi

October 22: v Rajasthan Royals, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 24: v Kings XI Punjab, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 27: v Delhi Capitals, 19.30 IST, Dubai

October 31: v Royal Challengers Bangalore, 19.30 IST, Sharjah

November 3: v Mumbai Indians, 19.30 IST, Sharjah

The pace attack looks solid with the presence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed. While Bhuvi can be a very good T20 bowler with his swing, Khaleel can bend the back and extract sharp turn and bounce on lifeless pitches in UAE. The team also have the likes of Siddharth Kaul and Basil Thampi and Billy Stanlake to choose from.

Now, on to spin. The pair of Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have been serving the Sunrisers well. While Rashid picked up 17 wickets last year, Nabi accounted for 11 wickets. Both can be excellent batsmen in the lower-middle order.

The opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner are capable to destroy opposition right from the word 'go'.

ALSO READ: IPL FULL SCHEDULE

However, the team looks vulnerable in the midle where the presence of only Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey still leaves a lot to be desired.

The franchise has also brought in some new names which incude England’s World-Cup winning coach Trevor Bayliss. They have also roped in Australia wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin as an assistant coach.

"I played against Brad Haddin a lot when I was playing for India and he is someone who is a hardcore competitor. He will definitely give 100% or probably more than 100% as the assistant coach,” SRH mentor VVS Laxman has said.

This year too, the onus will be on their bowlers. Here’s a look at their squad.

David Warner(C), Kane  Williamson, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mitchell Marsh, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi.

