IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir Believes DC's Middle-order May Struggle Against MI in Final - Here's Why

Former India and Delhi Capitals (DC) player Gautam Gambhir believes Delhi Capitals' middle-order composition could cause them some trouble in the IPL 2020 final against Mumbai Indians (MI). DC, who won the toss and chose to bat first, opted to leave out Prithvi Shaw and persist with Marcus Stoinis and Shikhar Dhawan atop the order, with Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer coming in at number 3 and 4, respectively. However, former KKR and DC skipper Gambhir believed not having someone who can be an aggresor in the middle-order would cause problems for the side.

"With Rahane and Shreyas Iyer, you got two guys who are very similar. They have a very similar approach towards their batting," Gambhir said on ESPNCricinfo.

"Yes, Shreyas Iyer can be really dominating but we have not seen that in the last couple of games. When Prithvi Shaw is there, you get something different. When your no. 3 and no. 4 are very similar, then you got a huge problem if you don’t get off to a really, really quick start.

"If you look at Sunrisers, when Kane Williamson bats at no. 4, Manish Pandey bats really aggressive. Here, Rahane at no.3 and for some reason, Shreyas Iyer and Rahane are batting together, who is going to be the one guy who is going to be the aggressor.

"I see no one at the moment because both of them are very, very conserative. This is why we are saying if Delhi had Prithvi Shaw at 3, then Shreyas Iyer can take the role of the banker which he has been playing for the last few games."

DC won the toss and elected to bat first in the final.