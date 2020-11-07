IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir Has Some Harsh Words for Virat Kohli, Suggests Should be Removed from Captaincy

While RCB managed to qualify for the playoffs in the IPL 2020, their performance in the second half of the tournament was rather disappointing. On Friday, they were knocked out of the tournament by SRH, who won the eliminator by six wickets. Once again Virat Kohli's leadership has come under the scanner, and for obvious reasons.

He has been leading the side for the last eight years, and the team has not won the title even once. More importantly, they have been very inconsistent. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir called spade a spade, and said that Kohli needs to be held accountable for their performances.

“100%, because the problem is about accountability. Eight years into the tournament [without a trophy], eight years is a long time. Tell me any other captain…forget about captain, tell me any other player who would have got eight years and wouldn’t have won the title and would have still continued with it. So it has to be accountability. A captain needs to take accountability,’ Gambhir told ESPNcricinfo.

“It’s not only about one year, it’s not only about this. I have nothing against Virat Kohli but somewhere down the line, he needs to put his hand up and say, ‘yes, I am responsible. I am accountable’.

“Eight years is a long, long time. Look at what happened to R Ashwin. Two years of captaincy [for the Kings XI Punjab], he couldn’t deliver and he was removed. We talk about MS Dhoni, we talk about Rohit Sharma, we talk about Virat Kohli...not at all. Dhoni has won three [IPL] titles, Rohit Sharma has won four titles, and that’s the reason they’ve captained for such a long time because they’ve delivered. I’m sure if Rohit Sharma wouldn’t have delivered for eight years, he would have been removed as well. There should not be different yardsticks for different people.

“The problem and the accountability starts from the top, not from the management nor the support staff, but from the leader. You’re the leader, you’re the captain. When you get the credit, you should take the criticism as well.