IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir Names Indian Bowler 'We Should be Talking About Much More
The IPL 2020 has seen a lot of high-scoring games across venues, but there have been some brilliant individual bowling performances also. The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins have been excellent in this tournament. But one bowler who has been consistently performing well and not yet got as many accolades is RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 6, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
The leg-spinner has picked up eight wickets from five matches at an average of 18.00 so far, and has been the spearhead of RCB's bowling. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is of the opinion that people should talk about him more than they do.
“We should be talking about Chahal much more. There is more hype around other bowlers. But he has done brilliantly for RCB,” Gambhir further said.
Although Chahal did not have a great outing against DC on Monday, where he went wicketless, but he is still the bowler to look out for, as far as RCB is concerned.
Earlier, Delhi Capitals dished out a clinical performance to outclass Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs and reclaim the pole position in the Indian Premier League here on Monday. Asked to bat first, blistering knocks by Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (53) and Prithvi Shaw (42) powered Delhi Capitals to 196 for four.
Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada then led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking the big wicket of Virat Kohli. With 43 off 39 balls, skipper Kohli, who became became the first Indian batsman and the seventh in the world to surpass 9000 T20 runs, was the top scorer for his side. But the chase master could do little as his team was stopped at 137 for nine.
