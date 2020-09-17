IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir Predicts Key Overseas Player in Virat Kohli’s RCB

Gautam Gambhir believes Morris would bring the much-needed equilibrium in the RCB as he can win matches with bat and also contribute adequately with his bowling.

Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir has weighed in on the selection of playing XI in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020. He puts stock in the South African all-rounder Chris Morris to play a crucial role for his team. He believes Morris would bring the much-needed equilibrium in the RCB as he can win matches with bat and also contribute adequately with his bowling.

Appearing in a show on Star Sports, Gautam Gambhir said,

“Chris Morris provides balance to the RCB squad, a quality all-rounder although he has not played much cricket. He can be a finisher as a batsman and can also give you 4 overs and bowl at the death.”

Sold for Rs 10 crore at the IPL Player Auction, Morris is among the most expensive players this season. The South African all-rounder has had a successful run in the IPL playing for Delhi Capitals (previously called Delhi Daredevils) in the last three seasons. He played a key role in the side with both bat and ball. Prior to that, Morris also featured in Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two wins in the IPL, hopes that Morris should definitely be among Virat Kohli's-led RCB choice of overseas players.

“They (RCB) have Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, but it remains to be seen which four overseas players they pick in their playing XI,”

Gambhir was quoted as saying. He also thinks the bowlers will have an easier time playing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where the wickets are not as flat as in Chinnaswamy Stadium. Also, the grounds are bigger, which would be favorable to the bowlers. Gambhir also added that despite everything else, RCB still looks to be a dominating side with the bat.

RCB has finished runner-up three times in the previous editions of IPL but has never been able to lift the trophy. Virat Kohli might just heed Gambhir’s advice this time. Will it be fruitful? Only time will tell.