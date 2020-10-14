IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell Opens Up On His Inconsistent Run In Indian Premier League

Maxwell, who rode in to this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions for his 108 runs off 90 balls against England, was picked up by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for Rs 10.75 crore. Given his explosive batting prowess, Maxwell has failed to impress with the bat by scoring just 58 runs from seven innings.

Glen Maxwell is one of the few players who are immensely talented and showcase a fearless attitude. His ability to turn the match on its head and varied range of shot selection earned him the nickname ‘Big Show’ by his Australian counterparts. However, Maxwell has been plagued by a major issue throughout his career which is consistency. While his exploits with the bat have saved the day on occasions, the Australian hasn’t consistently performed in cricket.

According to Maxwell, his inconsistent form in the IPL stems from the constant shuffle of roles he’s been entrusted with. Meanwhile his stint when playing for Australia has remained constant over the years.

“When you are together for two months of the year for IPL, there is going to be chopping and changing,” Maxwell said. He’s always looking for the right team balance and as the tournament progresses the team might not have the balance as thought earlier, he added. He believes the KXIP is getting closer to achieving that team balance. He acknowledges that his performance so far in the 13th edition of the IPL has not been as expected, but it was not for the lack of trying.

Currently in a different role batting at five, “I am trying to get used to it,” he said. He thinks he’s done well in that role.

This is Maxwell’s fifth season with Kings XI Punjab, he was chosen in 2014 and stayed with the franchise till 2017. In 2018, he moved to Delhi Capitals and opted out of the 2019 edition to prepare for the World Cup, before returning to KXIP this year.