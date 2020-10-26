IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell's Colossal Failure in IPL So Far

But Glenn Maxwell is having a disaster of a tournament in IPL 2020. The Australian has just managed to aggregate a total of 102 runs in 10 innings at an average of 14.57 and poor strike rate of 102 with a highest score of just 32

He is regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket. His IPL strike rate of 155.01 is the seventh-highest (min. 500 runs) in the history of the coveted league. His T20 international strike rate of 158.36 is the highest in the history of the format (min. 20 innings and 500 runs) and his ODI strike rate of 123.06 is the second-highest (min. 500 runs) only after Andre Russell. He is a big-ticket player for Kings XI Punjab.

But Glenn Maxwell is having a disaster of a tournament in IPL 2020. The Australian has just managed to aggregate a total of 102 runs in 10 innings at an average of 14.57 and poor strike rate of 102 with a highest score of just 32. Not only has he failed to make a substantial contribution but also not got any start or momentum into any of his innings. This is rather unusual for Maxwell as even if he is not producing the match-changing high power knocks, he does chip in with the mini-cameos. Not in IPL 2020 though!

1 off 4 against the Capitals letting go of an opportunity to get a big one, 5 off 6 deliveries against RCB coming in to bat at 114 for 2 in the 14th over with the stage set for the onslaught, 13 off 9 again failing to provide the flourish against the Royals, 11 off 18 in a 192-run chase against MI, 11 off 7 against CSK, 7 off 12 against SRH, 10 off 5 against KKR, a duck against MI in the second encounter, 32 off 24 deliveries against the Capitals and finally 12 off 13 against SRH again getting dismissed cheaply as the innings approached the death overs. It has been a nightmare of a tournament for Maxwell. The Maxwell of old, even if out of form, would hit his way out of the park and at least get a few boundaries, but the Australian maverick is struggling to even get a decent connection in this tournament.

Maxwell's overall strike rate of 102 in IPL 2020 places him as low as number 10 even amongst KXIP batsmen. Nicholas Pooran (173.01), Krishnappa Gowtham (155.55), Mayank Agarwal (155.46), Mandeep Singh (135.13), KL Rahul (133.41), Chris Gayle (127.27), Karun Nair (114.28), Sarfaraz Khan (113.79) and Jimmy Neesham (113.33) have a higher strike rate than Maxwell in the tournament. And here is the astonishing fact! His strike rate is the lowest amongst the 47 batsmen in the tournament who have scored at least 100 runs - that is how difficult it has been for Maxwell in this edition of this IPL.

Maxwell has just managed to hit 8 fours in the tournament - that is , on an average, less than a four an innings. More strikingly, he has not hit even a single six in IPL 2020! He has hit 309 sixes in 264 T20 innings in his career. Clearly, he has temporarily lost his destructive prowess which allowed him to clear the biggest of outfields at will.

One of the possible reasons for his failure in this IPL could be a lack of clarity of his role and his team-mates. Maxwell has floated from number 3 to number 5 in this tournament and could have been confused whether to play anchor or aggressor in different situations and positions. This is in contrast to Australia where he has a set position and role.

Maxwell was in imperious touch in the 2014 IPL where he aggregated 552 runs in 16 innings at a stunning strike rate of 187.75 playing a pivotal role in KXIP reaching the final.

He was bought by KXIP for INR 10.75 crore ahead of IPL 2020. He has so far let his team down but has still not been dropped from the XI.

He could still redeem himself if can produce some magic in the matches to come and take KXIP to the playoffs.

High time that Maxwell plays to his reputation!