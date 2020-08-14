IPL 2020: ‘Great to be Back at it,’ Says David Warner Sharing Pic from Nets
Australian cricketer David Warner is one of the most active athletes on social media. He has often created buzz by uploading dancing videos of his family. Recently, he has shared a picture to inform his followers that he has started training in nets.
