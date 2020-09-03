IPL 2020: Gurkeerat Singh Mann Impresses Coach Simon Katich As RCB Take to Nets

RCB coach Simon Katich has been busy overseeing his players go through some sweaty net session in Dubai ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League.
And if someone has really impressed this solid batsman from Down Under then it was none other than Gurkeerat Singh Mann. The new coach was floored with the way Mann batted during the nets.
"The batters utilised the first training session and now in the second, they built on that and the second session was really good for a number of batsmen. And Gurkeerat Singh was magnificent tonight. What was really impressive was that he applied himself in the batting session like he would in a match," Katich said.
What impressed Katich was that Mann tried to play situations and did not look to open his shoulders which is often the norm among players.
"It's not easy to do because a lot of guys just try to hit the balls for boundaries during the training session, but sometimes you need to get in there and construct your innings like you would in a game to prepare for what's coming up," Katich added.
Meanwhile fan favourite AB de Villiers too used the session for good. In a video released by the franchise, AB was seen launching the ball for maximums.
"It's nice to be out in the middle, it is an open field so you can see the ball travelling around the ground, it's very enjoyable, it was a bit cooler in my second training session, last time it was on the hotter and humid side," de Villiers said.
The 2020 edition of the IPL will be held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.
